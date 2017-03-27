Bears WR Deonte Thompson testifies at Aaron Hernandez trial

Bears receiver Deonte Thompson testified at Aaron Hernandez’s double-murder trial Monday.

The two were college teammates at Florida from 2008-09.

Thompson testified that he saw the former Patriots tight end in New Orleans after Thompson’s Ravens won the Super Bowl in 2013, and invited him to party in Florida later in the month, per reporters on the scene.

Thompson and Hernandez went to Tootsie’s, a strip club, in Florida, though the receiver testified that he stopped spending time with Hernandez when Thompson’s girlfriend flew into town.

Bears receiver Deonte Thompson testified at the Aaron Hernandez trial Monday. (Getty Images)

Hernandez is accused of shooting Alexander Bradley later that February.

The trial broke for lunch during Thompson’s testimony.

The Bears re-signed Thompson to a one-year deal last week.