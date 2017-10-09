Bears WR Kevin White leaves game with injury

Bears 09/10/2017, 02:35pm
Patrick Finley
@patrickfinley | email

Bears receiver Kevin White left the home opener in the fourth quarter with what the team’s radio broadcast called a left wrist injury. He was taken to the injury tent on the sideline and later to the locker room

White, who had two catches for six yards Sunday, has battled injuries throughout his brief career. He had played only four games in his first two seasons because of two separate leg injuries.

Sunday’s injury hurts a position group that’s already dreadfully thin; Cam Meredith was lost for the season with a torn ACL in the third preseason game.

Bears receiver Kevin White left Sunday's game. (Getty Images)

Previously from Sports

U.S. Open finalist Kevin Anderson feeling the love from fellow Illini
Legendary Blackhawks defenseman Pierre Pilote dies at 85
Ohio State dips, Northwestern nosedives in Big Ten power rankings
Addison Russell offers the only good news on a bad day at Wrigley