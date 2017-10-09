Bears WR Kevin White leaves game with injury

Bears receiver Kevin White left the home opener in the fourth quarter with what the team’s radio broadcast called a left wrist injury. He was taken to the injury tent on the sideline and later to the locker room

White, who had two catches for six yards Sunday, has battled injuries throughout his brief career. He had played only four games in his first two seasons because of two separate leg injuries.

Sunday’s injury hurts a position group that’s already dreadfully thin; Cam Meredith was lost for the season with a torn ACL in the third preseason game.