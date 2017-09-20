Ben Roethlisberger on Bears QB Mitch Trubisky: ‘Tremendous athlete’

“I thought the speed was a big deal,” he said. “I thought complications of defenses — when a defense sees a young guy that hasn’t played the game, they like to throw different looks at him. They’re not going to line up in a 4-3 or a 3-4 base defense, they’re going to throw different looks at you, different blitzes to try and confuse you.

“The confusion between the ears part is really one of the biggest keys to it.”

The only way to figure it out, he said, is repetition.

“Obviously as a young guy, you’re not used to seeing them, so you got to trust your tape study, trust your coaches, you got to trust yourself and the work you put in,” he said. “For a guy who’s been doing it for a long time, same thing, but you also can resort back to previous experiences playing either a same coordinator or same defense or same looks.”

That extended into Roethlisberger’s second year, and beyond.

“I think it takes a couple years,” he said. “That’s why I’m always slow to send too much praise or anoint the next great quarterback after Year 1. I think people in the media and the ‘professionals’ in some of these big sports networks are so quick to anoint the next great one or say that they’re going to be great; this, that and the other.

“Let’s wait and see what happens after two to three years; after defenses understand what you’re bringing; you’re not a surprise anymore. I think it takes a few years until you can really get that title of understanding being great or even good, because you see so many looks. In Year 2 and 3, you’re still seeing looks and can act like a rookie.”

Follow me on Twitter @patrickfinley

Email: pfinley@suntimes.com