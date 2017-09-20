Ben Roethlisberger on Bears QB Mitch Trubisky: ‘Tremendous athlete’
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who shares an agent with Mitch Trubisky, worked out with the Bears rookie quarterback before the draft.
He came away from their California sessions impressed.
“I thought he was a tremendous athlete,” Roethlisberger said Wednesday in a conference call. “I thought he could throw the ball. I thought when he got out of the pocket and made throws on the run, his improvising.
“I got to watch some of his college tape. Just really impressed with the athleticism. The ease of throwing the ball; it just looked easy to him when he was on the run, when it wasn’t supposed to be super easy. So I thought that those were the most impressive things that I got to see; obviously not sitting in a meeting room and knowing his smarts or things like that, but just the athleticism.”
Roethlisberger started 13 games — and went undefeated — as a rookie in 2004, months after being drafted No. 11 overall out of Miami (Ohio). He credited a “really good defense,” a strong run game, veteran teammates and learning to take what the defense gave him. Mental preparation, he said, was important when he made the jump from the MAC to the NFL.
“I thought the speed was a big deal,” he said. “I thought complications of defenses — when a defense sees a young guy that hasn’t played the game, they like to throw different looks at him. They’re not going to line up in a 4-3 or a 3-4 base defense, they’re going to throw different looks at you, different blitzes to try and confuse you.
“The confusion between the ears part is really one of the biggest keys to it.”
The only way to figure it out, he said, is repetition.
“Obviously as a young guy, you’re not used to seeing them, so you got to trust your tape study, trust your coaches, you got to trust yourself and the work you put in,” he said. “For a guy who’s been doing it for a long time, same thing, but you also can resort back to previous experiences playing either a same coordinator or same defense or same looks.”
That extended into Roethlisberger’s second year, and beyond.
“I think it takes a couple years,” he said. “That’s why I’m always slow to send too much praise or anoint the next great quarterback after Year 1. I think people in the media and the ‘professionals’ in some of these big sports networks are so quick to anoint the next great one or say that they’re going to be great; this, that and the other.
“Let’s wait and see what happens after two to three years; after defenses understand what you’re bringing; you’re not a surprise anymore. I think it takes a few years until you can really get that title of understanding being great or even good, because you see so many looks. In Year 2 and 3, you’re still seeing looks and can act like a rookie.”
