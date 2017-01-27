Benching and fines do very little as the Bulls fall to Miami

Punishments were handed out on Friday.

The Bulls not only fined Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler and Rajon Rondo for comments that they deemed detrimental to the organization, but coach Fred Hoiberg also made the decision to send a message to Wade and Butler by benching both for the first five-plus minutes of the game with Miami.

By late Friday evening, it was very apparent that the slaps to the wrists didn’t have quite the effect Hoiberg and the front office were hoping for.

Wade and Butler went a combined 7-for-30, scoring just 18 points, as the Bulls lost to the Heat, 100-88, at the United Center. That was fresh off a Wednesday game in which the two combined for 73 points.

Dwyane Wade (3) walks with Rajon Rondo (9) and Jimmy Butler (21) during a timeout of the Bulls' game against the Heat on Nov. 10, 2016, in Miami. | Lynne Sladky/AP

They wanted Wade and Butler to be a bit more neutered off the court? They seemed to get a dose of it on the court, especially Butler, who finished with just three points.

“It’s OK, I’ll be back,’’ Butler said. “Disengaged? Nah. It was a little different [coming off the bench]. I was still into it.’’

The loss dropped the Bulls to 23-25 on the season, but was just the nightcap of a long day for the entire organization.

In the wake of Butler and Wade criticizing the heart and work ethic of the roster, and then Rondo taking to his Instagram account to retaliate and question the leadership skills of both veteran teammates, an angry front office called a 40-minute team meeting before the morning shootaround, allowing the entire roster to vent.

All three players met with the media, as did Hoiberg, but it was the front office that truly lost the press conference, as general manager Gar Forman simply made a 90-second statement, and then quickly darted out of the media circle, refusing to answer any questions.

And this from the organization that promised “more transparency’’ this season.

“We were extremely disappointed that several players chose to speak out after our last game,’’ Forman said. “Every team has issues and it’s our strong belief that when you have issues or critical comments that you keep those issues or critical comments in house, that it is not shared through you [media] guys, that it is not shared through social media.

“It is totally unacceptable.’’

Surely, the players must have felt Forman’s criticism? Not exactly.

All three players insisted they had no regrets of how they handled the last 48 hours, and Butler went as far as to say he couldn’t promise it wouldn’t happen again.

“I don’t regret anything,’’ Butler said. “I don’t. Why? I only got one life to live anyways so live it to the fullest, be who you are. Like it or not, I’m me. I do things my way.’’

According to a source, the front office was so irate by the incident Thursday evening, that they were figuring out ways to get Rondo off the roster sooner than later.

Rondo was asked about that on Friday, and didn’t seem to care how the front office felt about him these days.

“Um, I won’t lose sleep at night,’’ Rondo said, when asked if his future with the Bulls was further in doubt. “I’m going to continue to be Rajon Rondo, and that’s all I can be. I’m going to come in here and work, do what I can for this team while I’m here. However they use me, and that’s what it’s going to be.’’

As for Wade, his attitude was very simple.

“As a leader, sometimes you can’t be liked,’’ Wade said. “I’m OK with that. I just want this team to reach its potential.’’