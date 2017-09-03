Best-paid manager in the game? Who knew? Not Joe Maddon

MESA, Ariz. – What’s a World Series title worth after waiting 108 years?

If you’re Cubs manager Joe Maddon, it’s $1 million a year added to the final three years of your contract.

Maddon said he didn’t know until told by reporters Thursday about the contract clause that boosts his total salary to $6 million each of the next three seasons – matching the Giants’ Bruce Bochy and the Angels’ Mike Scioscia for highest managerial salaries in baseball.

“I think with an escalator of that type, it’s the kind of escalator you hope you’re paying,” general manager Jed Hoyer said. “I’m glad we are.”

Joe Maddon

It’s hard to dispute the value after 200 regular season victories and five rounds of playoff wins since Maddon took over a last-place team infused with $155 million pitcher Jon Lester and rookie sensations Kris Bryant, Addison Russell and Kyle Schwarber.

“I guess in some way it’s an honor to be considered in that position,” said Maddon, who signed a five-year, $25 million deal in the fall of 2014. “But also it’s a function of where I work, too [for a big-revenue team].

“Honestly, when this all came about, my first thought was the more you could make, the more you could give back,” added Maddon, whose first managing job came at age 51, in 2006, for the Tampa Bay Rays. “That’s pretty much the concept I’ve been working from since I’ve been here.”

The last manager to win a World Series for the Cubs, by the way, didn’t get a $1 million salary increase — and Frank Chance had to play, hit .421 in the Series and drive in the go-ahead run in the clincher to get that 1908 championship.