Better command has been key for Reynaldo Lopez, catcher says

Omar Narvaez caught Reynaldo Lopez during spring training, and he has caught most of the 23-year-old right-hander’s innings with the White Sox since his call-up from AAA Charlotte on Aug. 11.

He likes what he has seen.

“Especially his command,’’ Narvaez said before Lopez made his final start of the year Wednesday night against the Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field. “He’s way better with the command than he was in spring training. He has been locating the fastball pretty good, and everyone knows he has a great changeup.’’

In Arizona, Lopez looked like the most major league ready pitchers of the Sox top pitching prospects, ahead of Lucas Giolito, Carson Fulmer and even Michael Kopech, who hadn’t pitched above A ball yet. Even at that, Lopez “wasn’t really hitting the spot,’’ Narvaez said. “He could throw strikes, but now he’s throwing strikes in and out [on both sides of the plate].’’

Reynaldo Lopez pitches against the Tigers at Comerica Park on September 16. (Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Lopez, who was 6-7 with a 3.79 ERA and a 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings rate in 22 innings at Charlotte, already had 44 innings of major league experience with the Nationals last season and was disappointed he didn’t make the Sox’ Opening Day roster. But he says now pitching at Charlotte, where he posted a 2.10 ERA with 38 strikeouts in 30 innings in July, was for the best.

“When he came off spring training, he had thrown very, very well,’’ manager Rick Renteria said. “And everybody probably thought he was throwing well enough to make the club. But it wasn’t his time. He needed to go back down there and show that no matter what is in front of me, I’ve still got something to accomplish.’’

Teammates like how Lopez gets into games and his love of competition but also the way he puts his head down and forges ahead when an error or misplay is made behind him.

“He’s a thinker,’’ Narvaez said. “And he has fun pitching.’’

The Sox received Lucas Giolito, Lopez and Dane Dunning in the December trade for Adam Eaton, and the return has graded out well for the Sox so far. Giolito (five-for-six), Lopez (four-for-five going into Wednesday’s start) and 2015 first-round pick Carson Fulmer (two-for-three) have combined to make 11 quality starts in their last 14 outings.

Combined, the trio was 7-4 with a 2.49 ERA during that span. The Sox shut down Giolito after his last start at 174 innings between Charlotte and the majors. Lopez was making his last start Wednesday with 162 2/3 innings under his belt overall.