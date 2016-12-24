Better to give? Matt Barkley throws 5 picks in Bears’ 41-21 loss

The Bears’ home finale was just as depressing as their opener: a 41-21 loss to the Redskins on Saturday didn’t feel that close.

In between Saturday’s loss and the Week 2 “Monday Night Football” loss that saw Jay Cutler exit with a shoulder injury, the 3-12 Bears actually went 3-3 at Solider Field and could claim a moral victory or two. There was none of that Saturday, though, as quarterback Matt Barkley threw a whopping five interceptions — and four in a row in the second half.

Kirk Cousins, his counterpart, didn’t need to do much, then, to beat the Bears. He threw for one touchdown and ran for two more, but, most importantly, he didn’t turn the ball over.

At least few Bears fans saw it: 18,116 people who bought tickets to Saturday’s game didn’t show up. The Bears finished their home slate having sold 482,951 tickets — their fewest since for a full season since they sold 463, 832 in 1979. Entering Saturday, only four teams averaged fewer fans this year than the Bears did: the Buccaneers, Lions, Chargers and Raiders.

Matt Barkley is the Bears' third different starting quarterback this year. (Getty Images)

Redskins backup running back Chris Thompson scored the game’s first two touchdowns in the first quarter, running over right tackle for a seven-yard score on third-and-2 and then catching a perfectly called 17-yard screen pass against a Bears blitz to cash in on third-and-9.

On the first play of the second quarter, Barkley threw deep into triple coverage, and was intercepted by Bashaud Breeland at the 1. The Redskins marched 88 yard before settling for a Dustin Hopkins field goal to go up 17-0.

Barkley heated up for the rest of the half, finding Cam Meredith for a 32-yard pass onbt he next drive to get to the 1, and handing to Jeremy Langford for a touchdown.

After Kirk Cousins ran for his first of two touchdowns, the Bears got the ball with 1:41 left in the half. Three plays later, facing first down at their own 42 with 53 seconds to play, Barkley threw a jump ball to Alshon Jeffery down the left sideline for 37 yards. Meredith caught a 21-yard score above the NFC logo on the right side of the Bears end zone to go down 24-14.

The Redskins converted four third downs en route to the only score of the third quarter, a one-yard sneak by Cousins. Hopkins’ 20-yard field goal two minutes into the fourth quarter — also off a Barkley interception — gave the Redskins a 20-point lead. Deonte Thompson’s three-yard touchdown catch with 1:21 left was cosmetic — but then fourth-string running back Mack Brown ran 61 yards for a touchdown on a third-down rush with 57 seconds left.