BUCK OF THE WEEK: UNPLUGGED

Gerald Karr emailed, “Saw this guy right before X-Mas in Northfield near the Skokie Lagoons.’’ “This guy” is the buck pictured above. We near the halfway point for bucks dropping their antlers for the year.

Buck of the Week: Unplugged, a celebration of live big bucks around Chicago outdoors, runs on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page as warranted. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).

DALE’S MAILBAG

E: “The attached photos were taken January 7, 2017 at Apple Canyon Lake, Jo Daviess County, in northwestern Illinois. Given the unique profile of the photos, I thought they should be shared with you.’’ Don Wagner, Addison

A: Yes indeed bald eagles are scavengers. I met Wagner while shore fishing Lake Springfield many years ago when the Class A baseball championships were held in Springfield and Driscoll Catholic had made state. I will note that Ben Franklin was right about the wild turkey vs the bald eagle.

BIG NUMBER

1: Tangential reference to natural resources in Gov. Bruce Rauner’s State of the State address.

LAST WORD

“Watched the PBS special on Rachel Carson. It seems we have not learned much over the years as the environment continues to take a beating for a few to gain wealth.’’

John Heneghan, reacting on Facebook

WILD TIMES

HUNTER SAFETY

Feb. 7, 9, 14, 16: Downers Grove, (630) 963-1300 CLASS #313004-01

Feb. 18-19: New Lenox, tjhuntersafety@gmail.com

Feb. 24-25: Zion, takeakidhunting@aol.com

Feb. 25-26: Essex, (815) 458-3568

ILLINOIS SEASONS

Tuesday, Jan. 31: Final day, Canada geese, central, south central and south zone

Wednesday, Feb. 1: Conservation order light goose season opens central, south central and south zones (already open in the north), runs through March 31

SHOWTIME

Today, Jan. 29: Final day, Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo, Schaumburg Convention Center

Today, Jan. 29: Final day, Outdoor Sports, Lake & Cabin Show, Coliseum, Fort Wayne

Today, Jan. 29: Final day, Illinois Fish & Feather Expo, Interstate Center, Bloomington

NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION

DUCKS UNLIMITED

PHEASANTS FOREVER

