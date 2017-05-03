Big buck, ice warning, sturgeon, trash: Chicago outdoors notes

Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES



BUCK OF THE WEEK: UNPLUGGED

In late February, on the way to the store, Bill Peak found this fine buck still holding antlers in northwest Indiana.

Buck of the Week: Unplugged, a celebration of live big bucks around Chicago outdoors, runs on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page as warranted. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).

DALE’S MAILBAG

Message: “As TC would say, `Fishermen are their own worst enemies.’ ‘

Luis Gonzalez commenting and sending a photo of trash at a fishing spot

A: “Olson Johnson is right.’’ (To borrow from one of my all-time favorite movies.) I mean Gonzalez. BTW, TC signifies Saul Lipsistic, the mythical observer and protector of the Chicago-area fishing.

BIG NUMBER

9: Sturgeon heavier than 140 pounds speared during Wisconsin’s sturgeon-spearing season, which ended Feb. 26 on Lake Winnebago and the upriver lakes

LAST WORD

“Anglers urged to pull ice fishing shelters before deadlines – or ice gives way!’’

Headline to a notice by the Wisconsin DNR on removing ice-fishing shelters early after the record February heat

WILD TIMES

HUNTER SAFETY

March 11-12: Bridgeview, (708) 594-1818 . . . Oak Forest, tjhuntersafety@gmail.com

March 16 & 18: Mundelein, (847) 918-6145

March 25-26: Chicago, http://carryinillinois.com/hunter-safety-course.html . . . Ingleside, go.fishfry@gmail.com

April 1-2: Hainesville, (847) 223-5700

FISH GATHERINGS

Monday, March 6: Oswegoland Fishin’ Fools Meet & Swap, Allied First Bank, Oswego, 7 p.m. fishinfools.org

Wednesday, March 8: Paul Beran on spring strategies for finicky Geneva Bass, Lake Geneva Fishing Club, Cabela’s, Hoffman Estates, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8: Mike Hulbert on Lake St. Clair, Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies Inc., Schaumburg Golf Club, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 9: Capt. John “Rocky’’ Mannerino on Illinois River and Heidecke Lake, Riverside Fishing Club, LaGrange American Legion, 6:30 p.m.

PERMITS

Tuesday, March 9: Deadline, fourth lottery, spring turkey hunting

SHOWTIME

Today, March 5: Final day, Northern Illinois Boat Show, Lake County Fair Grounds, Grayslake

Wednesday-next Sunday, March 8-12: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Sports Show, Wisconsin Exposition Center, West Allis, Wis.

Friday, March 10: F.O.P Sport & Fishing Show (prizes, raffles, booths), Bourbon Street, Merrionette Park, $25.00 includes dinner and drinks, 7-11 p.m.

Friday-next Sunday, March 10-12: Lake Home & Cabin Show, Schaumburg Convention Center

Friday-next Sunday, March 10-12: Canoecopia, Alliant Energy Center, Madison, Wis.

Next Sunday, March 12: Quad County Hawg Hunters’ Indoor Fishing Flea Market, Plano American Legion, (815) 286-7170 or dlandmeier@frontier.com

DUCKS UNLIMITED

Friday, March 10: Golden Corridor dinner, Seville Banquet Hall, Streamwood

Saturday, March 11: South Suburban dinner, Glenwoodie Golf Club, Glenwood

NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION

Friday, March 10: Cook County Turkey Baggers banquet, Chicago South Elks Lodge, Crestwood

PHEASANTS FOREVER

