Big bucks, a family tradition: Buck of the Week

Ken Murphy had a father’s season.

First his daughter Nichole shot her biggest buck while home on college break, then his son Mike shot his biggest buck, a 12-pointer, on Dec. 11, final day of Illinois’ muzzleloader season, in Lawrence County. He shot it with his .50-calibre muzzleloader while the buck was feeding in a cut cornfield.

“My year has been made, both my kids have killed their biggest bucks ever!’’ Murphy texted.

BOTW, the celebration of big bucks and good stories, runs Wednesdays when apt on the Sun-Times outdoors page. The story part, as this BOTW shows, matters as much as the big buck part.

