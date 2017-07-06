The top 10 Chicago-area bass-fishing teams that qualified for the IHSA state finals June 14-15 at Carlyle Lake:
- Minooka: Heidecke champs, eighth state trip, advanced both boats
- Niles West: Skokie Lagoons champs, advanced both boats.
- Streamwood: Busse Main champs, seventh state strip.
- Grant: Eighth state trip.
- Wheaton-Warrenville South: Seventh state trip.
- Naperville North: Holiday champs, fifth state trip.
- Bradley-Bourbonnais: Braidwood champs, fifth state trip.
- Buffalo Grove: Chain South champs, All-American Tyler Lubbat.
- Providence: Des Plaines champs, Tyler Bomba.
- (tie) Wheaton St. Francis: Busse South champs; Woodstock North: Chain North champs.