The top 10 Chicago-area bass-fishing teams that qualified for the IHSA state finals June 14-15 at Carlyle Lake:

  1. Minooka: Heidecke champs, eighth state trip, advanced both boats
  2. Niles West: Skokie Lagoons champs, advanced both boats.
  3. Streamwood: Busse Main champs, seventh state strip.
  4. Grant: Eighth state trip.
  5. Wheaton-Warrenville South: Seventh state trip.
  6. Naperville North: Holiday champs, fifth state trip.
  7. Bradley-Bourbonnais: Braidwood champs, fifth state trip.
  8. Buffalo Grove: Chain South champs, All-American Tyler Lubbat.
  9. Providence: Des Plaines champs, Tyler Bomba.
  10. (tie) Wheaton St. Francis: Busse South champs; Woodstock North: Chain North champs.

 