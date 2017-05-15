Big morel, smallmouth bass, IHSA bass fishing: Notes, Chicago outdoors

Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES



MOREL OF THE WEEK

Greg Starrett found a large morel mushroom (5¼ inches, 4 ounces) on Monday — late for this year — in Hanover, Illinois.

We are near the end, but Morel of the Week, a celebration of morel mushrooms around Chicago outdoors in the spring, runs on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page as warranted. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).

DALE’S MAILBAG

Q: ‘‘It’s that time to chase that [6-pound, 7-ounce] record. Just put bicycle in back of pickup, driving to Burnham and riding to Monroe. No parking anywhere there.’’

— Nick Leno, midday Wednesday

A: Wednesday night was full moon. If Mark Samp’s Illinois record for smallmouth bass (6-7 on March 26, 1985, from a Fulton County strip pit) is to fall, this is the time.

BIG NUMBER

3 Consecutive years license sales have increased in the United States, as reported by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and the Outdoor Foundation.

LAST WORD

‘‘This is a unique tournament with unique obstacles. Carlyle Lake has begun to release water to lower its levels, so we think we will have a new date scheduled soon. We have navigated similar situations in the past and managed to conduct great state final tournaments. I have no doubt that will happen again in the coming weeks.’’

— Kurt Gibson, IHSA associate executive director and bass-fishing administrator, on the postponement of the state finals for bass fishing, originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday

WILD TIMES

HUNTER SAFETY

May 18 and 20: Newark, (815) 210-4995

May 30-31: Chicago, carryinillinois.com/hunter-safety-course.html

FISH GATHERINGS

Tuesday: Bob Bobic, Arlington Anglers, 6 p.m., Cabela’s, Hoffman Estates, arlingtonanglers.com.

Thursday: Bob Babbich, Fish Tales Fishing Club, 7 p.m., Oak Forest Community Center, fishtalesfishingclub.com.

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Through June 30: Applications may be made for second lottery, firearm and muzzleloader-only deer permits. Click here for details

WINGSHOOTING

May 20-21: Des Plaines Conservation Area; Saturday is youth (10-18); Sunday, girls or women, 10 and older; (217) 785-8129;

DUCKS UNLIMITED

NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION

PHEASANTS FOREVER

