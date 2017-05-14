Bigger to better: Bears excited by what Leonard Floyd can be in Year 2

Outside linebackers coach Brandon Staley had a good feel for who Leonard Floyd is before he joined the Bears’ coaching staff in February.

As a college coach, Staley recruited the area in Georgia where Floyd is from for years. He also knows some of Floyd’s former coaches at Georgia, too.

“That means a lot just knowing where someone is from,” Staley said.

But evaluating Floyd’s film of his rookie season told Staley even more. He didn’t just go through Floyd’s game tapes. Staley meticulously went over his work during practices, too.

Bears OLB Leonard Floyd. (AP)

“Everyone knows that he’s capable of a lot, but what a lot of people don’t know is how much it means to him,” Staley said. “He’s the type of guy that represents our franchise and our city really, really well.”

Only one player is more important to the Bears’ future than Floyd — quarterback Mitch Trubisky. But Floyd also will help define general manager Ryan Pace’s tenure. Pace traded up to draft him, too.

Unlike Trubisky, though, big things are expected from Floyd this season.

The Bears view Floyd as a star-in-the-making — a true defensive cornerstone. His second season should be a big one full of sacks and flustered quarterbacks.

“Hopefully, with the year under his belt, getting in better shape and better condition, he’ll take off,” defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said. “If he stays healthy, I feel good about him.”

As a rookie, Floyd was a bright spot in a dull 3-13 season. He had seven sacks and three tackles for loss in 12 games.

But in Fangio’s grade book, Floyd received an “incomplete.” He missed too much time with various ailments — from an illness in training camp to a calf strain to two scary-looking concussions.

“He was only available about half the time last year,” Fangio said.

But progress still was made. Just ask Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Floyd sacked and stripped Rodgers and recovered the fumble for a touchdown on Oct. 20 in Green Bay. Fangio said Floyd has a “foundation.”

“I feel good about him,” he said.

And here’s why.

A year ago at this time, Floyd’s weight and strength were main topics during the Bears’ rookie minicamp. Those concerns intermittently showed up in games.

But the Bears expected that to happen. Floyd was Georgia’s best pass rusher, but he also played off the line of scrimmage often, including at nickel back.

Fangio played Floyd in various spots and took advantage of his capabilities in coverage, but the sheer amount of contact that Floyd experienced as one of the Bears’ primary pass rushers was significantly different for him.

“I’m not going to say that he left things out on the field,” Staley said. “But I think the NFL season wore on him.”

In film work, Staley said Floyd has taken note of how he starts plays. Floyd’s goal now is to anticipate what offenses are doing instead of merely reacting to it.

Floyd’s pass-rush moves and techniques will be refined through repetition and experience. Focusing on form tackling will limit the head-down collisions that resulted in his concussions.

But to truly excel in Year 2, the Bears need Floyd to be prepared physically. It’s an ongoing process, but he reported to the offseason program in impressive shape.

“His body now when you see him is just so much different than when he came in here,” Staley said. “He was like 225 [pounds] when he came in here — and now he’s almost twice that. He’s almost 250. He’s just a lot stronger player. He’s a lot more equipped to handle the rigors of the NFL.”

So a high bar is set for Floyd in 2017 – one arguably higher than everyone else.

“[Floyd] isn’t the type of guy who thinks that he’s arrived,” Staley said. “He knows that he has a lot in his game that he can improve on, and that’s what we’re spending a lot of time on right now.”