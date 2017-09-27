Bill Murray in talks to play Joe Maddon in Cubs World Series flick

Talk about perfect casting! No deal is set, but Deadline.com reports that Wilmette’s own Bill Murray — well-known for his love of the Cubs — is negotiating to play Cubs manager Joe Maddon in a proposed film about the North Siders’ World Series win last year, the team’s first since 1908.

Already on board is Australian director Shane Abbess, who is best known for his sci-fi films including “Gabriel” but happens to be a huge fan of American baseball.

Titled “Teammate,” the movie will focus on last year’s memorable march to the long elusive championship by the team long dubbed Major League Baseball’s “Lovable Losers.” The film will be produced by former Chicagoan Ted Field, a member of the Marshall Field family that long owned the Sun-Times.

The screenplay will be based on the book penned by retired Cubs catcher David Ross and Don Yaeger: “Teammate: My Journey in Baseball and a World Series for the Ages.” Ross played for the Cubs for two seasons, finally reaching that magic moment when the team beat the Cleveland Indians in that rain-delayed, 10-inning Game 7.