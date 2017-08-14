Blackhawks’ 2017-18 home game tickets to go on sale Aug. 21

Believe it or not, hockey season is almost here.

Single game tickets for the Blackhawks’ 2017-18 regular season home games at the United Center will go on sale on 10 a.m. Aug. 21, the team announced Monday.

The Blackhawks open the regular season at home against the Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5. Nineteen of the team’s 41 home games will be on weekends this season. The two longest homestands include six games from Jan. 10-24 and five games from Feb. 15-23.

Most weekday home games begin at 7:30 p.m., with the exception of select Wednesday night games.

A general view of the United Center during the National Anthem before the Chicago Blackhawks take on the St. Louis Blues during the season opening game on October 12, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. |

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Fans can purchase tickets on chicagoblackhawks.com or by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000.