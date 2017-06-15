Blackhawks add Samuelsson and Granato to coaching staff

The Blackhawks hired two new additions to head coach Joel Quenneville’s staff after firing an assistant coach in April.

The Blackhawks announced Thursday that Ulf Samuelsson and Don Granato are the team’s two new assistant coaches.

Samuelsson, 53, and Quenneville go way back to 1984 when the two were teammates on the Hartford Whalers for six seasons. Samuelsson is a two-time Stanley Cup champion and played in the NHL for 16 seasons with five different teams.

After he retired in 2000, Samnuelsson remained in the rink, but this time behind the bench. He’s started as an assistant coach with the Phoenix Coyotes in 2006. After five seasons, he moved northeast to be an assistant coach for the New York Rangers for three seasons.

Most recently, Samuelsson was the head coach of the Charlotte Checkers, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes. He led the team to a 29-29-7-1 record this past season and a berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Granato, 49, has been coaching hockey since 1995. He was an associate head coach with the University of Wisconsin’s men’s hockey team last season and led the Badgers to a second-place finish in the Big Ten. Before that, he headed the U.S. National Team Development Program for four year.

The Downers Grove, Illinois, native has also coached in the NHL and AHL. He was an assistant coach for one year with the St. Louis Blues and spent seven years as a head coach for two AHL teams.

The two are replacing former assistant coach Mike Kitchen who was fired in April after a premature playoff exit. Kitchen, who had been with the team since 2010, helped the Hawks win two Stanley Cups.