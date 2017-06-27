Blackhawks allow Dennis Rasmussen to become unrestricted free agent

The Blackhawks did not tender a qualifying offer to Dennis Rasmussen, making him an unrestricted free agent and all but certainly ending his Blackhawks career.

A source said over the weekend that the Hawks were likely going to qualify Rasmussen — which would require only the league minimum of one year at $650,000 — but something obviously changed. A versatile and capable bottom-six player, Rasmussen played left wing and center for the Hawks, and was a strong penalty killer. With fourth-line center and penalty-killer Marcus Kruger still likely to be traded to get the Hawks under the salary cap, Rasmussen seemed like an obvious choice to bring back.

But another source said the Hawks soured on Rasmussen in March, when he turned down a contract extension offered by the team, hoping for a bigger bump in pay. Rasmussen was promptly benched for seven of eight games — after playing in 45 of 47 leading up to that point — and the Hawks eventually decided to part ways. A league source said the Hawks didn’t tender Tomas Jurco his qualifying offer until the last minute on Monday (defenseman Erik Gustafsson, for contrast, received his more than a week ago), so it’s possible the Hawks were deciding between the two bottom-six forwards.

Rasmussen, an undrafted free agent signed out of Sweden, turns 27 on Monday. He had eight goals and nine assists in 112 games. Rasmussen, who was popular among his teammates, had hoped to return to Chicago. Instead, he’ll have to look elsewhere when free agency opens on July 1. With Andrew Desjardins an unrestricted free agent, as well, the Hawks’ bottom six is relatively thin. But new acquisition Laurent Dauphin could be in the mix with the likes of Jordin Tootoo, John Hayden, Vinnie Hinostroza and Kyle Baun for the last couple of spots in the lineup.