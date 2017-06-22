Blackhawks announce 2017-18 regular season schedule

Blackhawks will open up their 2017-18 season at the United Center, hosting the reigning Stanley Cup champions Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Blackhawks announced their 2017-18 regular season schedule Thursday.

The team starts its season hosting the reigning Stanley Cup champions Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 5, and will host the Columbus Blue Jackets two days later before traveling north for two games in Canada.

Joel Quenneville and company will have the chance for redemption against the Nashville Predators, who kicked them out of the playoffs in a four-game sweep in the first round, on Oct. 14 when the Blackhawks host the Stanley Cup runner-ups.

The Blackhawks first game against NHL’s newest franchise, the Vegas Golden Knights, will be on the road mid-October. The team will host the Golden Knights midway through the season before traveling back to Sin City Feb. 13.

Nineteen of the team’s 41 home games will be on weekends including a six-game homestand from Jan. 10-24.

The team will play the other six teams in the division for a total of 26 games and will play the remaining teams in the Western Conference totaling 24 games. The Blackhawks will play each team in the Eastern Conference once at home and once on the road.

Check out the full schedule below.