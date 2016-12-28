Blackhawks, Artemi Panarin agree to terms on contract extension

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Blackhawks have answered their biggest offseason question by signing Artemi Panarin to a contract extension, a source confirmed on Wednesday. Details of the new contract are not yet known.

The extension was first reported by Scott Powers of The Athletic.

Panarin was slated to be a restricted free agent after this season, and was believed to be looking for a six- or seven-year deal worth more than $6 or 7 million per season. The 25-year-old Russian winger won the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s rookie of the year last year with 30 goals and 47 assists, while helping Patrick Kane reach career highs in goals and points en route to winning the Hart Trophy as league MVP. He has 15 goals and 22 assists through 37 games this season.

The Hawks are right up against the salary cap next season, and the cap isn’t expected to go up much at all. So there will be decisions to make going forward in order to keep the Hawks cap compliant — potentially, very big ones. But keeping Panarin was the top priority.