Blackhawks’ bottom-six a big question mark heading into next season

Lance Bouma scored just five goals in 105 games over the past two seasons. The Calgary Flames were drowning in opposing shot attempts when he was on the ice. And the Flames bought him out of the last year of his contract rather than pay him another $2.2 million.

But he was just what Stan Bowman was looking for.

“He said maybe [the Blackhawks] got away from their identity in the past, and I was a guy that he wanted to bring in and hopefully bring that back,” Bouma said. “Stan just wants to get back to the hard-working team that’s tough to play against. Obviously, last year, Chicago had a great regular season, but the playoffs didn’t go as well as they wanted.”

It’s a somewhat perplexing strategy, given the fact that the Hawks crashed out of the Stanley Cup playoffs because they scored three measly goals in four games against the Nashville Predators. Obviously, Bowman’s hands are tied by salary-cap restraints and the ongoing Marian Hossa saga, but the Hawks general manager has been hoarding fourth-line wingers over the past couple of weeks. Already holding a glut of bottom-six guys in Ryan Hartman, Vinnie Hinostroza, John Hayden, Jordin Tootoo, Tomas Jurco and Tanner Kero, Bowman added Laurent Dauphin in a trade, and Bouma and Tommy Wingels in free agency. Either Nick Schmaltz or Patrick Sharp will be a third-liner next season, too, depending on which one gets to be Patrick Kane’s left wing.

Calgary's Lance Bouma defends against Marian Hossa on Oct. 24, 2016 at the United Center. (Getty Images)

Even with Andrew Desjardins and Dennis Rasmussen becoming unrestricted free agents and Marcus Kruger expected to be dealt in a salary dump, the Hawks have loaded up on fringe players — some are fast and skilled, some are big and physical, but only Hartman has showed much of a knack for scoring goals. Throw in prospects knocking on the NHL door such as Alex DeBrincat, Alexandre Fortin, Kyle Baun and David Kampf, and there’s no telling what the Hawks’ third and fourth lines will look like.

Which is problematic, because what has separated the Hawks during their best seasons has been their depth. Their third line in 2015 featured Patrick Sharp, Antoine Vermette and Teuvo Teravainen. Their fourth line had Andrew Shaw. In 2013, their fourth line was Michael Frolik, Dave Bolland and Kruger. In 2010, their third line was Andrew Ladd, Bolland and Kris Versteeg.

The 2017-18 Hawks have nothing resembling those lines. A third line featuring Sharp, Hartman and Wingels has excellent potential, but beyond that, it’s a bunch of unknowns and nobodies. Kero seems capable of taking over Kruger’s role as a defensive specialist, but like Kruger, there’s not a lot of offense there. And who’s the fourth-line center? Wingels struggles at the faceoff dot and is better suited at wing. Hinostroza’s size is a concern in a checking role. Dauphin is a center, but has played just 32 NHL games. And let’s not resurrect the ridiculous Sharp-to-center pleas at this stage of his career.

After watching his team get pushed around and overrun by the faster, more aggressive Predators, Bowman wants the Hawks to be faster, and less fancy. More simple, less cute. More north-south than east-west. That’s fine, if you have the proper personnel. We don’t know yet if the Hawks do.

“[Bouman and Wingels] are guys you notice out there with the way they play,” Bowman said. “They play a very direct style of hockey. They like to get the puck in the other end, forecheck, and take the puck to the net. They play maybe a more simple style, but you know when they’re on the ice, and I think that’s something we were looking to add. I think we’re in a much better place right now than we were before.”

That remains to be seen. Roster competition is always good, and the Hawks have at least 21 forwards who could conceivably make the team out of training camp. They’re deep, yes. There’s potential, sure. But quantity doesn’t always translate to quality. And without quality depth, the Hawks aren’t going anywhere.

