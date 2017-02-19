Blackhawks dominant top to bottom in rout of Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Joel Quenneville talks a lot about the Blackhawks being at their best when they’re rolling all four lines.

They’re even better when all four lines are rolling.

The Hawks got a goal from each of their lines Sunday night in a 5-1 rout of the Buffalo Sabres. It was their second straight solid all-around effort — following a hard-luck loss to the Edmonton Oilers at home on Saturday — only this time, they were actually rewarded with a victory. Patrick Kane sealed things with a beauty of a move on the doorstep early in the third period to give him 20 goals for the 10th straight season.

The Hawks have won 11 straight over Buffalo.

Jonathan Toews puts the puck past Buffalo goalie Robin Lehner during the second period of Sunday's game. (AP Photo)

After a series of early chances by Nick Schmaltz, Marcus Kruger and Tanner Kero were denied, the Hawks finally broke through Robin Lehner on a filthy under-the-bar wrist shot by Ryan Hartman from the right dot. It was Hartman’s 14th goal of the season, all of them at even-strength. Only the top two picks in the draft, budding superstars Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine, have more even-strength goals among rookies than Hartman, the 30th pick in the 2013 draft.

But after the Hawks killed off an 88-second Sabres 5-on-3 advantage (thanks in large part to a great save by Scott Darling on Matt Moulson and an ensuing blocked shot by Niklas Hjalmarsson on Jack Eichel), Buffalo tied it up with just 5.6 seconds left in the first period. Evander Kane knocked in a spinning backhanded centering feed from Eichel for the equalizer.

The Hawks continued to create scoring chance after scoring chance in the second, and Marian Hossa somehow slipped a wrister through Lehner at 9:40 to put the Hawks up 2-1. It was Hossa’s team-leading 21st goal of the season. Jonathan Toews stuffed in a rebound from Richard Panik — who was everywhere all night for good and bad, with multiple scoring chances, a groan-worthy post shot with a wide-open net, and two first-period penalties — to make it 3-1. Toews has five goals and 11 assists i his last 11 games.

Artem Anisimov made it 4-1 at 3:29 of the third off a tic-tac-toe passing play from Artemi Panarin and Patrick Kane, giving the Hawks a goal from each of their four lines. Panarin then found Kane three minutes later all alone in front of Lehner, who could only flail helplessly as Kane stickhandled around him for the exclamation point, even bringing out the “It’s Showtime” celebration in his hometown.

