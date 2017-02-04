Blackhawks drop close one to playoff-pushing Bruins

For all his profane rants and terrifying glares, Joel Quenneville always has been known as a players’ coach. He holds fewer practices than most coaches, rarely intervenes in the day-to-day happenings in the dressing room, and trusts his players to handle themselves professionally.

And if a player’s in line for a big payday or a big number, he’ll do everything he can to get him there. Whether it’s putting a player with two goals on the ice when the opposing net is empty late in a game, or giving a guy a couple extra shifts when he’s chasing down a milestone, Quenneville never stands in a player’s way. So while he might spend the final week of the season resting some of his veterans, he’ll likely keep Artemi Panarin (who has a cap-busting $1.725-million bonus in his sights if he finishes in the top 10 in scoring among forwards) and Patrick Kane (who’s trying to track down Connor McDavid to repeat as scoring champion) in the lineup down the stretch.

“Sometimes you try to help the guys out in those types of situations if you can,” Quenneville said. “You’re still playing games you’re trying to win, and sometimes the score dictates the ability to do that. We’ll play it accordingly and see how that plays out.”

Panarin had a goal — off one of the more unusual assists you’ll ever see — but the Blackhawks lost 3-2 to the Boston Bruins in their first game since clinching the Central Division title and the best record in the Western Conference. The loss likely ends any hope they have of winning the Presidents’ Trophy.

Boston, who have been fighting to hang on to the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, won their fifth straight, leaping into second in the Atlantic Division. The Bruins jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period. First, Ryan Spooner tipped a fluttering Zdeno Chara shot past Corey Crawford at 6:34. Then, at 18:57 of the first, Patrice Bergeron one-timed a Brad Marchand feed from the top of the right circle for a 2-0 lead. It came one second into a Bruins power play, but was really a 4-on-4 goal, given the fact that Chara had just taken a step out of the box when Bergeron scored.

Panarin cut the deficit in half on a bizarre goal. Richard Panik was inside the Bruins net in a turtling position, when Panarin’s shot into a wide-open net hit Panik in the head. The puck bounced back out, Panarin put in the rebound, and Panik had the weirdest primary assist of his career.

Kevan Miller and Jordin Tootoo traded goals 25 seconds apart midway through the third period, with Tootoo, left all alone in front of Bruins goaltender Anton Khudobin, smacking in a centering feed from rookie John Hayden. But Khudobin, who finished with 41 saves, staved off the Hawks from there.

