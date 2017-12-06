Blackhawks enter key three-week stretch as NHL offseason begins

It will be years before history passes its final judgment on the current era of the NHL, and whether the Blackhawks, with their three Stanley Cups in six years, or the Pittsburgh Penguins, with their three Cups in nine years and the first repeat championship of the salary-cap era, are the gold standard of their time.

But far more pressing is the very near future, the three-week window between Sunday’s Stanley Cup finale and the July 1 free-agent feeding frenzy. In between will be the expansion draft for the Vegas Golden Knights, and the NHL Entry Draft, which the Hawks will host June 23-24.

The Hawks won’t be completely remade in these three weeks, but they’ll certainly look different by the end of them.

“This is unacceptable to be where we are today,” general manager Stan Bowman said in the wake of the Hawks’ first-round flameout against Nashville. “There will be change moving forward; change comes in many different ways.”

Already, Bowman has fired assistant coach and Joel Quenneville confidante Mike Kitchen, as well as Rockford coach Ted Dent. Longtime NHL defenseman Ulf Samuelsson is expected to take over for Kitchen, with perhaps a third assistant coach added to the mix. The Hawks also have traded backup goalie Scott Darling to Carolina, and signed a pair of Czech imports — forward David Kampf and defenseman Jan Rutta.

But the big changes are yet to come. It’ll almost certainly start with Marcus Kruger ending up with the Vegas Golden Knights. As currently constituted, the Hawks have a cap hit of about $77 million (thanks in part to a bonus overage of more than $3.5 million), and that doesn’t include a backup goalie. The first step to getting cap compliant is shedding Kruger’s $3.08-million contract, and the Hawks will do whatever it takes to ensure Vegas takes him off their hands — even if that means sweetening the pot by including defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk, who also will be exposed in the expansion draft. Whether Kruger is traded to Vegas or taken in the expansion draft (to be unveiled June 21), he almost certainly is gone.

Losing Kruger will be a significant blow to the Hawks — he’s overpaid, but he’s also one of the best defensive forwards and penalty-killers in the league — but a necessary one. And it still won’t be enough for the Hawks to get under the cap, which might stay flat at $73 million, or could rise only $1-2 million if the NHLPA chooses not to use its full 5-percent escalator. The final number will be announced in the next week or two.

That means a major player could be on the way out, and there are plenty of candidates. Brent Seabrook is the Hawks’ beating heart in the dressing room, but he’s also a 32-year-old with seven years left on a contract that carries a $6.875-million cap hit. Artem Anisimov is the No. 2 center the Hawks sought for years, but at $4.55 million a season, he might be a luxury they can’t afford. Marian Hossa is a future Hall of Famer, but is 38 with four years left on a deal worth $5.275 million a season. And Niklas Hjalmarsson is one of the top defensive defensemen in the game with a very fair cap hit of $4.1 million, but is the only member of the core without a full no-trade clause, and might be the easiest to move.

Seabrook’s contract would be extremely difficult to move without the Hawks retaining significant salary, and multiple sources said the Hawks have little interest in dealing him. In fact, according to league sources, neither Seabrook nor Anisimov has been asked yet by the Hawks to waive their no-trade clause, and Hjalmarsson has not yet been asked to submit a list of 10 teams to which he’d accept a trade.

But something’s got to give. Bowman has painted himself into a corner with a number of bloated contracts, and he has the next three weeks to once again figure a way out.

