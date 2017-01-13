Blackhawks faceplant in showdown with red-hot Capitals

WASHINGTON — There are no “huge” games in January. At least, not for the Blackhawks, who haven’t been in any true danger of missing the playoffs in six years, and who have won the Stanley Cup as a No. 1 seed and as a No. 6 seed.

But there certainly are games that carry a little more weight than others, that offer a sterner test than others. And after sweeping through four middling teams on their recent homestand, the Hawks were looking forward to measuring themselves against two of their fellow contenders this weekend — the Washington Capitals, who came in to Friday’s game having won seven straight, and the Minnesota Wild, who are just two points back with a whopping five games in hand.

In the dog days of January, it’s nice to have something to get up for.

“For sure,” Jonathan Toews said Friday morning. “I think you always have little spots like that throughout the season. Not that every other game’s a shoo-in or anything like that; you’ve got to compete every single night nowadays if you want to win. Everyone’s good. But there’s no doubt when you’re at the top of your division [and] you’re playing [other] teams at the top of the leaderboard, it’s a test for your team. You kind of measure up against some of those teams that are doing really well in the league.”

The Hawks didn’t measure up on Friday night, getting blown out 6-0 by the Capitals in a total team failure. It was the Hawks’ most lopsided loss of the season, eclipsing a 5-0 loss in Edmonton on Nov. 21.

Yes, the Capitals are very good, as their eight straight victories show. But the Hawks didn’t put up much of a fight. The game was over after one period, with the Hawks down 3-0, with plenty of blame to go around. The bottom-two defensive pairings of Brian Campbell-Brent Seabrook and Trevor van Riemsdyk-Michal Rozsival struggled. Corey Crawford was off his game, despite a few big saves that prevented things from getting even worse. And the Hawks had little to no puck possession, getting outshot 14-5 and out-attempted 30-11 in the first period. Every skater on the team took a minus-1 in the first period except for Artemi Panarin, Artem Anisimov and Patrick Kane.

Jay Beagle and Nicklas Backstrom scored 13 seconds apart in the first period, the first off a failed Rozsival clearing attempt and the second off a pretty bit of passing with Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie. Brett Connolly made it 3-0 when he snuck in behind Crawford, who couldn’t corral the puck on a broken play, and put the puck into the gaping net.

The Hawks showed some life in the second period, taking nine of the first 11 shots. But a Vinnie Hinostroza goal was overturned after a coach’s challenge, the officials ruling that Marian Hossa — tied up with Brooks Orpik on the doorstep — prevented Capitals goalie Braden Holtby from getting across the crease. The game effectively ended when Washington had all three shots on a Hawks power play, then made it 4-0 when Nate Schmidt’s pass ticked off Campbell’s stick and set up Tom Wilson for an easy tap-in.

Oshie chased Crawford when his shot deflected in off Niklas Hjalmarsson’s stick to make it 5-0 at 8:11 of the third. Beagle beat Scott Darling for his fourth goal of the season against the Hawks (and sixth in nine career games) with 1:32 left.

