Blackhawks fire assistant coach Mike Kitchen

In the wake a four-game sweep at the hands of the Nashville Predators, Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman said changes were coming. The first came Monday morning, as the Hawks fired assistant coach Mike Kitchen.

Kitchen, who joined the staff in July of 2010, was part of Joel Quenneville’s coaching staff for two Stanley Cups, in 2013 and 2015. Kitchen’s duties focused largely on the defense and the penalty-kill, which finished 24th in the league after a disastrous start to the season.

“We believe this decision is best for our organization moving forward,” Bowman said in a release. “Mike had an impact on two different Stanley Cup championship teams during his tenure in Chicago. We appreciate his many contributions and wish he and his family success in the future.”

Bowman said that Quenneville will be back next season, and that he and Quenneville “are going to work together to make sure that this never happens again.” Kevin Dineen and goaltending coach Jimmy Waite remain on the staff.

Mike Kitchen (left) was on Joel Quenneville's coaching staff for two Stanley Cups, in 2013 and 2015. (Sun-Times File Photo)

Kitchen spent 14 years as an assistant coach with Toronto and St. Louis before spending parts of three seasons as the Blues’ head coach. He then spent three years as an assistant with the Florida Panthers before joining the Hawks staff following the Hawks’ 2010 Stanley Cup run.