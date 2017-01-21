Sources: Blackhawks have talked to Red Wings about Nyquist, Tatar

With the March 1 trade deadline a little more than a month away, the Blackhawks are in the market for a top-six left wing to play alongside Jonathan Toews. And one possibility could be a trade with their old rivals, the Detroit Red Wings. Two league sources told the Sun-Times that the Hawks have at least had preliminary discussions about Detroit wingers Gustav Nyquist and Tomas Tatar.

The Red Wings — stuck somewhere between being a playoff contender and needing to rebuild — are in the market for a defenseman, and the Hawks have 10 or 11 NHL-ready blue-liners in Chicago and Rockford.

Every name that pops up in speculation this time of year needs to be taken with a grain of salt, GMs who are buyers are doing their due diligence and calling just about any GM who appears to be a seller to get a feel for the trade market.

But Nyquist and Tatar make sense for the Hawks. Tatar would be preferable as he comes with a cheap cap hit ($2.75 million) and will be a restricted free agent after the season. Nyquist makes $4.75 million and has two more years on his contract. Tatar has 10 goals this season, and had 50 over the past two seasons. Nyquist has seven goals, but had 28 in 2013-14 and 27 in 2014-15.

Red Wings right wing Gustav Nyquist takes the puck from Penguins right wing Tom Kuhnhackl on Jan. 14 in Detroit. | Paul Sancya/AP

The Hawks already have been linked in speculation to the likes of Toronto’s James van Riemsdyk (Trevor’s older brother), Colorado’s Jarome Iginla, and Dallas’ Patrick Sharp, among others. One key factor that could prevent the Hawks from making any significant deadline moves is that they’re hosting the draft in June, and are very reluctant to part with any high draft picks. Stan Bowman dealt his first-round pick in 2015 for Antoine Vermette, and in 2016 for Andrew Ladd. That’s highly unlikely to happen again this season.