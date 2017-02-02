Blackhawks hold on for harrowing win after great start

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Artem Anisimov corralled the puck in the right circle and slipped a cross-ice pass to Artemi Panarin, who seemed to put three weeks worth of frustration into a one-timer that left him on one knee, and left his nine-game goal drought in the past. Panarin raised both arms in relief and triumph for a moment until Patrick Kane and Anisimov — his two similarly stymied linemates — came in for the group hug.

But what looked like it would be a cathartic rout against the hapless Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night turned into a bit of a mess thanks to a slew of careless penalties before the Hawks held on for a harrowing 4-3 victory.

With an overwhelmingly pro-Hawks crowd that cheered through the national anthem, it looked like it would be a laugher for the virtual home team. Patrick Kane scored a power-play goal at 8:44 on a laser from the right dot. Just 72 seconds later, Ryan Hartman’s shot made it through a seven-man screen and past Coyotes goaltender Mike Smith for a 2-0 lead. Marian Hossa then scored another power-play goal at 14:15, splitting two Arizona defenders off a feed from Panarin. The Hawks had been 1-for-20 on the power play since Jan. 13.

It was 3-0, but it could have been even better. The Hawks had at least a half-dozen Grade-A chances in the dominant period.

Things took a turn for the messy in the second period, as the Hawks took five penalties — including a whopping three delay of game penalties. The Coyotes got on the board on an Oliver Ekman-Larsson 5-on-3 power-play goal at 1:36 of the second. Panarin’s big one-timer from Anisimov made it 4-1 at 5:24, and it appeared the rout was on again. But it wasn’t.

Palos Township native Christian Dvorak celebrated his 21st birthday with a deflection goal at 14:24 , and Brendan Perlini made it 4-3 with a 4-on-4 goal at 15:51. The Hawks held on from there, avoiding another third-period collapse following their two losses before the All-Star break.

Email: mlazerus@suntimes.com

Twitter: @marklazerus