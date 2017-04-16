Blackhawks hope to channel anger, embarrassment into momentum

The game started with the typical deafening roars during the national anthem, but the soundtrack became increasingly angsty as the game went on and it became increasingly clear that the Blackhawks not only might not win the game, but might not score a goal. Again.

The roars became murmurs, which then became grumbles, which then became occasional angry exhortations, until finally, as the Hawks trudged off the ice following the second period Saturday night, a rarely heard sound rained down on them from the 22,000-plus in attendance: Boos.

And the Hawks couldn’t blame them.

“Fans in Chicago are great fans,” defenseman Brent Seabrook said. “They support us through thick and thin. And we weren’t holding up our end of the bargain [Saturday] night.”

Ryan Hartman (left) is separated from Nashville center Craig Smith during the third period of Game 2 on Saturday night. Hartman will not face supplemental discipline for hitting Smith in the head late in the game. (AP Photo)

Joel Quenneville put it even more bluntly: “They had nothing to be happy about.”

Neither do the Hawks. They trail their first-round series with the Nashville Predators 2-0 after dropping the first two games at home — a situation even the tried-and-tested Hawks have never faced in the Quenneville era. They’re playing a team that, despite its seeding, is playing better, and harder, and faster, and hungrier. They’re facing a goalie, Pekka Rinne, who is at the top of his game and who has posted two shutouts to open the series.

Most alarming is how badly the Hawks lost on Saturday. This wasn’t a puck-luck loss, where a fluky bounce or one bad play costs them a game. The Hawks looked slow. They looked sloppy. And they looked awful.

And now they look mad.

“Of course, I’m pissed off,” Seabrook said. “I think we all are. It was a tough game. It was embarrassing, losing 5-0. It was a tough night and tough to sleep, but we have to get back on the horse. It’s playoff time. They’re not going to wait around for us, and we have to go.”

Channeling that anger and frustration in a positive way, and without letting it boil over into foolishness, like when rookie Ryan Hartman hit a prone and vulnerable Craig Smith in the head late in the game, will be key. Hartman won’t face supplemental discipline from the department of player safety, according to a league source, but reckless, careless play isn’t what the Hawks need. They need focused aggression to fight through Nashville’s neutral-zone-clogging, shot-blocking defense, and to get in Rinne’s face and finally score their first goal of the series.

There are plenty of things the Hawks need to do better — handle the puck more cleanly; battle harder in the corners and in the Predators crease; and win more faceoffs, to name a few. But there are also things the Hawks need to do differently — create their own shooting lanes with shot fakes and unpredictability; dump-and-chase more often to get around the trap rather than try to carry the puck through and execute low-percentage drop passes in traffic; and have defensemen get more involved in the offensive attack and give the Hawks strength in numbers.

“It’s not only up to the forwards to create offensive chances,” Niklas Hjalmarsson said. “We’ve got to be a five-man unit working together to be able to create.”

Things look pretty dire right now, but one goal could open the floodgates, and one emphatic win could change the entire complexion of the series. The Hawks matched a franchise record for road wins this season, and have won at least two road games in each of their last four series. They’re not dead yet, not by a long shot. Heck, they’re not even all that surprised.

“I don’t think we’re shocked that Nashville’s a good team,” defenseman Brian Campbell said. “We knew it was going to take our best effort to win games in this series, or win the series.”

It’s time to find that effort, because as those boos underscored, nobody’s seen it yet.

NOTE: Corey Crawford will start Game 3, but Quenneville hinted there could be a lineup change or two.

Email: mlazerus@suntimes.com

Twitter: @marklazerus