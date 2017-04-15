Blackhawks in 2-0 hole after dismal loss to Predators

At what point should the Blackhawks actually start to worry? At what point is it too trite and too optimistic to point to playoff heroics past and assume they’ve still got this? At what point does effort trump experience? At what point is it too late to say it’s too early?

This right here. This might be the point. Down 2-0 in a first-round series after a dreadful 5-0 Game 2 loss to the Nashville Predators, the last team to get into the Western Conference playoffs. Having lost the first two games at home for the first time in the Joel Quenneville era (it last happened in 1995, with the Hawks rallying past the Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games). Having been shut out in consecutive playoff games for the first time since 2002. Facing a team that looks sharper, faster, hungrier.

History still makes it clear that it’s foolish to write off the Hawks just yet. They’ve trailed 2-0 three times under Quenneville — losing to the Red Wings in the 2009 conference final, forcing a Game 7 against Vancouver in 2011 after falling behind 3-0, and beating the St. Louis Blues in 2014. But right now, this Hawks team — despite cruising to the top seed in the conference during the regular season — bears little resemblance to those unflappable squads, and there are red flags everywhere.

They’ve gone 156 minutes, 40 seconds without a goal in playoff play, dating back to Game 7 in St. Louis last spring. They’ve lost six straight games since the last week of the regular season, when they went into cruise control and started resting players and stunting any momentum they had built up since their season-best stretch in February and March. Jonathan Toews hasn’t scored a playoff goal since Game 4 of the 2015 Stanley Cup Final. Patrick Kane has just one since that series. Johnny Oduya looks a step slow, Duncan Keith has been uncharacteristically sloppy with the puck, and Pekka Rinne looks like his old all-world self again, stopping 59 of 59 shots so far.

And the last 15 teams to lose the first two games at home have gone on to lose the series.

In Game 1, the Hawks were the better team for the final 40 minutes, but were beaten by a stellar Rinne and a trapping Predators defense. In Game 2, the Hawks were flat-out outplayed and outworked by a more aggressive Nashville team. Game 1 was easy to write off. Game 2 was not.

After a strong start to the game, with Richard Panik hitting the post and Nick Schmaltz and Marcus Kruger getting good chances, Nashville sucked the life out of the United Center with a Ryan Ellis goal — a low liner from the blue line through a Viktor Arvidsson screen — at 3:44 of the first. Nashville then started to suffocate the Hawks offense, allowing just four shots on goal over the final 17 minutes of the period. But no longer content to sit back on a slim lead, the Predators went for the kill in the second period, getting goals from Harry Zolnierczyk (who beat a struggling Johnny Oduya to a Mattias Ekholm stretch pass) and Colton Sissons (on a rebound after a good Corey Crawford save on Pontus Aberg).

The shell-shocked Hawks were booed off the ice after the period ended. Joel Quenneville tried a little of everything to wake his team up — shaking up the defensive pairings, putting Marian Hossa with Toews, then putting Toews and Kane on a line together with Artemi Panarin. And the Hawks showed some modest signs of life in the third period. But it was far too little, far too late, as Ryan Johansen iced the game with a goal at 13:51, and Kevin Fiala added one more for good measure at 18:13.