Blackhawks land Detroit winger Tomas Jurco for third-round pick

The Blackhawks plucked Michal Handzus off the San Jose Sharks scrap-heap and turned him into a No. 2 center on a Stanley Cup-winning team in 2013. The Hawks took an unwanted Richard Panik from Toronto and turned him into a top-line standout.

Now, they’re taking a flyer on Tomas Jurco.

The Hawks acquired Jurco, a 24-year-old winger, from the Detroit Red Wings on Friday in exchange for a third-round draft pick this June. Jurco had no goals and no assists in 16 games with the Red Wings this season, spending more time in the press box than on the ice since returning from offseason back surgery in November. He’s been a scratch for 16 of the last 21 games. In 159 career NHL games, he has 15 goals and 24 assists. Jurco will be a restricted free agent after this season. His cap hit is a modest $900,000.

The Hawks also sent rookie Vinnie Hinostroza to Rockford of the AHL.