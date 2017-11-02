Blackhawks notebook: Brent Seabrook’s blocks making a difference

EDMONTON, Alberta — Brent Seabrook made the defensive play of the game in the Blackhawks’ victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night when he swatted a puck out of danger as it slithered toward the goal line after going between goalie Corey Crawford’s legs.

But that was just part of an overall outstanding defensive game for Seabrook, who also blocked six shots, including two by Jets star Mark Scheifele from close range early in the third period when the Hawks were protecting a 2-1 lead.

The goal-line saves might happen every so often. But blocking shots is an opportunity for Seabrook to make a difference every game. After the 5-2 victory over the Jets, the Hawks are 13-0-0 when Seabrook blocks three shots or more.

Seabrook had 88 blocked shots this season heading into Saturday night’s game — second on the Hawks behind Niklas Hjalmarsson, who was tied with Edmonton’s Kris Russell for the NHL lead with 143.

Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook blocked six shots in a 5-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night and has 88 for the season. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

“You control what you can control, as far as getting in shot lanes an the willingness to put your body there is the No. 1 factor to it,” Seabrook said. “I do’t really think [about] it. I’m not going out there saying I want to have five or six blocked shots. I’d like to have zero blocked shots and spend zero time in my zone. It is part of the game and that’s just sort of how it shakes out.”

Seabrook is having a sub-par season statistically three goals and 27 points, with a minus-6 rating. He scored 14 goals and had 49 points last season with a plus-6 rating. But Quenneville does not measure Seabrook’s impact by numbers alone.

“He’s definitely a great leader in the room,” Quenneville said, “probably our most vocal guy, on the ice — in practice, during games, moreso even between periods, before games. Well-respected. Great pro. Organized each and eveyr night to give him our group his best.

“Defensively he’s having a good year. Offensively, his shot’s as good as anybody in the game. I think he helps stabilize our [defensive] group. Plays important minutes. I think special teams, both sides of it — you’re looking for him to continue doing what he’s been doing. But I think he’s had a real good year to date. We’re going to need him to be good, too.”

Back in the groove

After a lull in January, a resurgent second line of Patrick Kane, Artem Anisimov and Artemi Panarin has fueled the four-game winning streak the Hawks took in to Saturday night’s game against the Oilers.

With each of them scoring goal against the Jets (Panarin’s an empty-net goal), the trio combined for six goals and 15 points in the four-game winning streak. Kane, Anisimov and Panarin had one goal (Kane’s) and four points in the previous six games.

“Some more great plays [against the Jets],” goalie Corey Crawford said. “Creating a lot, protecting the puck; a little more dangerious down low; creating stuff — that’s what we need for the last stretch here to have everyone rolling. It’s looking good right now.”

Hossa going strong

Marian Hossa’s short-handed, empty-net goal against the Jets gave him 20 goals for the season — the 15th time in 17 full NHL seasons he has scored 20 or more goals.

The only seasons Hossa has not scored 20 goals were his rookie year of 1998-99 (15), the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season (17) and last season (13) when he missed 18 games because of injury and an illness.

Hossa is 26th on the NHL’s all-time list with 519 goals. He has 180 in eight seasons (511 games) with the Hawks.

Off the SHG schneid

The Hawks finally scored a short-handed goal this season when Hossa scored an empty-net goal against the Jets with Marcus Kruger in the penalty box for high-sticking. Last year the Hawks had 10 short-handed goals. The Blues are the only team in the league without a short-handed goal this season.

The short-handed goal was Hossa’s 18th with the Hawks and 34th in his career — most among active players and tied for 10th overall since the NHL-WHA merger in 1979.

Finishing touch

With empty-net goals by Hossa and Panarin, the Hawks have 12 empty-net goals this season — tied with the Wild for the most in the NHL. Hossa and Panarin each have three. Seven of the 12 empty-net goals have come with a two-goal lead.