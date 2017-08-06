Blackhawks open 2017-18 preseason at Columbus on Sept. 19

It seems like the Blackhawks’ season ended … just six or seven weeks ago. But the 2017-18 season is right around the corner.

The Hawks released their 2017-18 preseason schedule, which is highlighted by home-and-home games against the one-time rival Detroit Red Wings and another Original Six opponent, the Boston Bruins.

Joel Quenneville’s 10th Hawks squad will open against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sept. 19 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus. Their preseason home opener will be against the Red Wings on Sept. 21 at the United Center. The game against the Red Wings in Detroit will mark the Hawks’ first look at the Red Wings’ new home, Little Caesars Arena.

Ticket information will be released at a later date. Stay tuned.

Artemi Panarin (left) and Nick Schmaltz (right) celebrate a goal in a preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings at the United Center last year. The Hawks will play the Red Wings twice in the preseason this year. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

The entire 2017-18 preseason slate rest of their preseason slate (Central times):

Tues., Sept. 19 — at Columbus, 6 p.m., Nationwide Arena

Thurs., Sept. 21 — vs. Detroit, 7:30 p.m., United Center

Sat., Sept. 23 — vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., United Center

Mon., Sept. 25 — at Boston, 6 p.m., TD Garden

Thurs., Sept. 28 — at Detroit, 6:30 p.m., Little Caesars Arena

Sat., Sept. 30 — vs. Boston, 7:30 p.m., United Center