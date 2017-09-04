Blackhawks open first-round series with Predators on Thursday
The Blackhawks will open their quest for a fourth Stanley Cup in eight years on Thursday at 7 p.m. the United Center with Game 1 against the Nashville Predators. After losing the first meeting of the season back in October, the Hawks have won four straight against the Predators, whom they beat in the first round in both the 2010 and 2015 Cup runs.
The full schedule is below:
Game 1: Thursday, at Chicago, 7 p.m., CSN, NBCSN
Game 2: Saturday, at Chicago, 7 p.m., NBC
Game 3: Monday, at Nashville, 8:30 p.m., CSN, CNBC
Game 4: Thursday, April 20, at Nashville, TBD
Game 5: Saturday, April 22, at Chicago, TBD
Game 6: Monday, April 24, at Nashville, TBD
Game 7: Wednesday, April 26, at Chicago, TBD