Blackhawks open first-round series with Predators on Thursday

The Blackhawks will open their quest for a fourth Stanley Cup in eight years on Thursday at 7 p.m. the United Center with Game 1 against the Nashville Predators. After losing the first meeting of the season back in October, the Hawks have won four straight against the Predators, whom they beat in the first round in both the 2010 and 2015 Cup runs.

The full schedule is below:

Game 1: Thursday, at Chicago, 7 p.m., CSN, NBCSN

Game 2: Saturday, at Chicago, 7 p.m., NBC

Game 3: Monday, at Nashville, 8:30 p.m., CSN, CNBC

Game 4: Thursday, April 20, at Nashville, TBD

Game 5: Saturday, April 22, at Chicago, TBD

Game 6: Monday, April 24, at Nashville, TBD

Game 7: Wednesday, April 26, at Chicago, TBD