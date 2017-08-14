Patrick Kane ranked top wing by NHL Network

Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane was ranked first on NHL Network’s countdown show “Top 20 Wings Right Now” Sunday night.

Kane beat out Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov, who finished second, and Bruins left wing Brad Marchand, who was ranked third.

Another Blackhawk from last season also made the top 10. Artemi Panarin, who was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets in June, checked in at No. 9.

Kane led all wings last season with 89 points (34 goals, 55 assists) and was voted into his third career All-Star Game.

Patrick Kane celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 27, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. | Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Panarin, who was Kane’s line mate, recorded 74 points (31 goals, 43 assists) last season.

The ranking was based on player performance over the last several seasons, with an emphasis on 2016-17 season. It also took into account projected performance in the 2017-18 season, injuries and expected breakout seasons from young players

Thirteen-year NHL right wing Bill Lindsay said on the show that Kane has matured as a player in recent years.

“He always had the skill,” Lindsay said. “But now I think he’s putting in the time off the ice, conditioning-wise, getting prepared for the season. Doing all of the little things it does to go from a very good player to one of the game’s best, one of the elite players in the NHL.”

Here’s the full list: