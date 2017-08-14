Patrick Kane ranked top wing by NHL Network
Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane was ranked first on NHL Network’s countdown show “Top 20 Wings Right Now” Sunday night.
Kane beat out Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov, who finished second, and Bruins left wing Brad Marchand, who was ranked third.
Another Blackhawk from last season also made the top 10. Artemi Panarin, who was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets in June, checked in at No. 9.
Kane led all wings last season with 89 points (34 goals, 55 assists) and was voted into his third career All-Star Game.
Panarin, who was Kane’s line mate, recorded 74 points (31 goals, 43 assists) last season.
The ranking was based on player performance over the last several seasons, with an emphasis on 2016-17 season. It also took into account projected performance in the 2017-18 season, injuries and expected breakout seasons from young players
Thirteen-year NHL right wing Bill Lindsay said on the show that Kane has matured as a player in recent years.
“He always had the skill,” Lindsay said. “But now I think he’s putting in the time off the ice, conditioning-wise, getting prepared for the season. Doing all of the little things it does to go from a very good player to one of the game’s best, one of the elite players in the NHL.”
Here’s the full list:
- Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks
- Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins
- Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis Blues
- Jamie Benn, Dallas Stars
- Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
- Joe Pavelski, San Jose Sharks
- Patrik Laine, Winnipeg Jets
- Artemi Panarin, Columbus Blue Jackets
- Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames
- Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg Jets
- Phil Kessel, Pittsburgh Penguins
- Max Pacioretty, Montreal Canadiens
- Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators
- David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins
- Cam Atkinson, Columbus Blue Jackets
- Jeff Skinner, Carolina Hurricanes
- Wayne Simmonds, Philadelphia Flyers
- T.J. Oshie, Washington Capitals
- Taylor Hall, New Jersey Devils