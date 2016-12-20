Blackhawks’ penalty-kill finally climbs out of last place

Marcus Kruger (right) has been a key part of the Hawks' resurgence on the penalty-kill. (AP Photo)

The Blackhawks’ penalty-killing unit crawled out of last place in the league in Sunday’s win over the San Jose Sharks. And while reaching 29th place is a dubious achievement, it was no small feat, considering their spectacularly awful start.

The Hawks allowed 14 goals on the first 26 opposing power plays of the season.

“It had to get better, first of all,” Joel Quenneville said. “There was no alternative. It was a ridiculous, negative stat that was impossible to sustain.”

Since the early struggles, entering Tuesday’s game against Ottawa, the Hawks have allowed just 10 goals on 65 opposing power plays — a solid 84-percent kill rate. All told, they’ve killed off 73.9 percent of opposing power plays, three-tenths of a point ahead of the Buffalo Sabres.

“We’re getting a little bit more predictable,” Quenneville said. “Our pressure on entries, or pressure in zone, has been more predictable and aggressive. Denying shots in passing lanes, whether it’s our stick positioning or moving [as] a unit of four, reading off one another has been better. Clears, faceoffs, saves, you name it. Every single area, we were vulnerable early on. But we’re back to normal around here and relying on our penalty kill to get some big kills.”

Anisimov still out

Artem Anisimov missed his second straight game with an upper-body injury suffered early in St. Louis on Saturday. Joel Quenneville said he’s still “day to day.” Of course, Jonathan Toews was “day to day” for three weeks. Quenneville doesn’t think this will be nearly as long-term.

“We don’t want to rule him out for Friday,” he said.

Throwback night

It’s been more than 12 years since Marian Hossa last wore an Ottawa Senators jersey, but considering he only faces them twice a year now, it’s always a little special. Hossa had 188 goals and 202 assists in his six-plus seasons with Ottawa to start his career. In his seven-plus seasons with the Hawks, he has 176 goals and 212 assists.

“It’s been a long time, but definitely Ottawa’s always in your heart because you started there, and had great beginnings in Ottawa,” Hossa said. “Still have lots of friends there. It’ll always be a special place.”

