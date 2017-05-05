Blackhawks prospect Alex DeBrincat named OHL’s top player

The Blackhawks scored just three goals while getting swept by the Nashville Predators in the first round. But help could be on the way in Alex DeBrincat.

DeBrincat, the top prospect in the Hawks system, was named the Ontario Hockey League’s most outstanding player on Friday after lighting up the famously high-scoring league for 65 goals and 62 assists in just 63 games — that’s three more goals than Patrick Kane scored in his one season in the OHL. DeBrincat is the first Hawks prospect to win the award since Stan Mikita after the 1958-59 season.

The diminutive DeBrincat — he’s listed at 5-7, 170 pounds — was the Hawks’ second-round pick in last year’s NHL draft. DeBrincat had 51 goals and more than 100 points in each of his previous two seasons with the Erie Otters. He was the OHL and Canadian Hockey League’s rookie of the year in 2014-15. DeBrincat’s former teammate and linemate, Connor McDavid, won the award, named the Red Tilson Trophy, in 2015.

DeBrincat, 19, was listed first on 85 percent of the ballots cast by the OHL media, and was in the top three on 97 percent of ballots. He had three five-point games, a 19-game goal streak and a 27-game point streak. DeBrincat’s size and strength are still concerns, but he’ll surely get a long look at training camp and in the preseason in the fall.

Alex DeBrincat has scored 167 goals in three OHL seasons. (AP Photo)

“I’m not surprised anymore,” Hawks general manager Stan Bowman said earlier in the season. “I think when we were watching him last year, following him closely and deciding if we wanted to draft him, you weren’t sure if his first year was the Connor McDavid effect, or is he really this good? Then he did it again. … I think he has elite talent and that’s what’s allowed him to do that. Alex is not that far from being an NHL player. The biggest thing for him is the strength and physicality. That’s going to be a big step up from the league he’s at right now.”