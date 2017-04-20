Blackhawks season comes to stunning end as Predators finish sweep

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Cut through all the clichés and mind-games, all the talk of pressure and momentum, and Thursday night’s Game 4 came down to one simple fact: The Blackhawks needed a win. To salvage their season. To salvage some hope. To salvage some dignity.

“There’s nothing but desperation now,” Brian Campbell said before the game. “That’s all we have right now, is to be as desperate as possible.”

And they were. Joel Quenneville threw everything he had at the Hawks’ myriad problems. He put Artemi Panarin, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane together to spark some offense. He put Tanner Kero on a line with Artem Anisimov and Marian Hossa to cover Anisimov’s disastrous faceoff performance. He double-shifted Kane early and often in search of a goal. He dressed seven defensemen to mask his aging blue line’s deficiencies.

None if it mattered in a season-ending 4-1 loss. Not against these Nashville Predators, who suddenly looked like the preseason Stanley Cup contenders they were expected to be, while the Hawks suddenly looked like a worn-out team whose championship window is closing far sooner than expected.

Corey Crawford takes a drink as Nashville Predators fans cheer following Roman Josi's first of two goals on Thursday night. (AP Photo)

Fifty wins in the regular season. Three goals in the playoffs.

The Predators were everything the Hawks have been during their near-decade of dominance — fast and deep, skilled on offense and structured on defense, mentally tough and rock-solid in goal. The Hawks, meanwhile, were ragged and a step slow, with poor puck management on the ice and questionable roster management on the bench. There were flashes of the old Hawks, the unflappable Hawks, the dangerous Hawks — particularly after Roman Josi’s goal midway through the second period broke a scoreless tie — but as was the case all series, they couldn’t sustain it. Always too little, too late.

The first sweep of the Hawks since 1993 was a total team failure In 13 periods of hockey, more than 256 minutes of game play, the Hawks mustered just three goals. After not scoring last postseason, Jonathan Toews had one goal, late in Game 4. Patrick Kane had one goal for the second straight postseason. Marian Hossa and Artemi Panarin had none.

Aside from the disastrous team effort in Game 2, Corey Crawford was superb, and he was the only reason the Hawks were even in the game on Thursday. He made a great shorthanded pad save on Viktor Arvidsson in the opening minutes, and made more big stops on Colton Sissons, Austin Watson, and Filip Forsberg.

But a sustained shift in the offensive zone triggered a raucous standing ovation — an entire TV timeout with no music, no artificial noise, just wild cheering — and five seconds later, Josi’s blast off a Ryan Johansen faceoff win trickled between Crawford’s legs to give the Predators a 1-0 lead. The slimmest lead imaginable, but the way this series had gone, it seemed almost insurmountable.

And sure enough, despite a conservative period for the Predators and some extended zone time for the Hawks, Nashville scored the dagger in transition, as Sissons’ shot from the slot hit the post and banked back in off Crawford. Josi added another goal to make it 3-0. Toews scored his first postseason goal since Game 5 of the 2015 Stanley Cup Final on a four-minute power play late in the third, but all that did was avert a third Pekka Rinne shutout. Viktor Arvidsson added an empty-netter with 1:48 left.

It was a stunning, thudding finish to a remarkable season for the Hawks. Expectations were middling as they entered the season with five or six rookies in the lineup every night. But by the end of a phenomenal February, they were the heavy favorites to come out of the Western Conference and compete for their fourth Stanley Cup in eight seasons. But the postseason run lasted just four games, and for the second straight season, the Hawks are staring into the abyss of a nearly five-month summer, an aging roster in need of a greater infusion of speed and youth, and searching for the killer instinct that was once their hallmark.

