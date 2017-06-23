Blackhawks select Finnish defenseman Henri Jokiharju in first round

The Blackhawks selected Finnish defenseman Henri Jokiharju with their first pick in the 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center.

Jokiharju, 18, had nine goals and 39 assists in 79 games with the Portland Winter Hawks of the WHL.

After some rumblings that the Hawks might look to move up in the draft and make a splash while hosting the event, the morning trades of Niklas Hjalmarsson to Arizona and Artemi Panarin to Columbus for Brandon Saad were splashy enough. The Hawks actually traded down, swapping picks with the Dallas Stars (No. 29) and gaining a third-round pick (No. 70 in the process).

After a brief Stan Bowman fakeout, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane — the two draft picks who changed the course of franchise history — announced the pick.

Gary Bettman speaks to the crowd during the NHL Draft at the United Center on Friday. (Getty Images)

“Just remember, I went two picks higher than [Toews] did,” Kane said to the crowd.