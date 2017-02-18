Blackhawks sharp out of break, but can’t solve Cam Talbot

All things considered, the Blackhawks couldn’t have asked for much more in their first game back from their first-ever bye week.

While teams around have the league have sputtered and stumbled to lopsided losses in their first games back, the Hawks looked sharp, they looked fast, they dominated the puck, and they completely neutralized Edmonton Oilers wunderkind Connor McDavid for much of the game.

“It was a lot better, I guess, than everyone thought it was going to be for us,” goaltender Corey Crawford said.

No, the bye week didn’t stunt the Hawks’ momentum, but the Oilers did snap their five-game win streak with a 3-1 victory at the United Center, thanks to a brilliant 38-save performance by goaltender Cam Talbot. And encouraging as the effort was, it’s getting awfully late in the season for moral victories as they chase the Minnesota Wild for the Central Division title. The Wild held a seven-point lead entering the night and were leading Nashville 3-0 in the third period. The Hawks are in little danger of falling out of second place, so chasing down Minnesota might be the last thing to play for in the final quarter of the season.

“We have so many games left to narrow that gap,” Joel Quenneville said. “We’d like to give them something to think about.”

The game might have turned on a decision that Ryan Hartman called “a no-brainer” early in the second. With the Hawks controlling play but the game still 0-0, Eric Gryba sent Tanner Kero hard into the boards. Hartman didn’t like it, so he did something about it, dropping the gloves in a spirited fight — the first of Hartman’s NHL career.

Hartman took a two-minute instigating minor and a 10-minute misconduct for the fight, and the Oilers scored on the ensuing power play when Matt Benning’s centering feed from the corner bounced in off Trevor van Riemsdyk’s skate. Hartman had to watch the goal — and the final 17 minutes of the second period — from an exercise bike in the Hawks dressing room as he sat out his penalties.

“It was kind of a no-brainer,” Hartman said of the fight. “I tried waiting long enough so it wasn’t an instigator. It’s kind of a judgment call, I guess. Some refs call it different ways. Unfortunate that it ended up [with] a power play for them, but it’s something you’ve just got to do.”

The Hawks kept peppering Talbot with shots, including 15 over the final 10 minutes of the second period, but they couldn’t solve him. Quenneville said the sharpness around the net was the one area in which the bye week might have had an effect.

“I thought the shot selection around the net wasn’t great, whether it was the feel of it, or the timing of it, anticipating the puck where it was,” he said. “We missed a lot of opportunities that could have been high-quality chances, that didn’t even get developed. … Our shots tonight were off.”

After a squandered power play early in the third, the Hawks were dealt a dagger when Milan Lucic, left all alone at the right dot, beat Crawford between the legs — leaving Crawford looking up at the ceiling in despair — at 9:50 of the third to make it 2-0. Richard Panik — who had two goals in the 5-1 win in Edmonton before the break — made it 2-1 at 15:13 when he took a Jonathan Toews pass and waited out Talbot for his 15th goal of the season. But that’s all Talbot gave up, and a McDavid empty-netter sealed the Hawks’ fate.

“I didn’t mind how we played,” Quenneville said. “We’d probably be happy with that effort, that game, most nights — and generally would come out with something better than a loss.”

