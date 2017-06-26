Blackhawks sign backup goalie Anton Forsberg, forward Tomas Jurco

The Blackhawks signed new backup goaltender Anton Forsberg to a two-year contract on Monday, and inked Tomas Jurco to a one-year extension.

Monday was the deadline for teams to tender qualifying offers to restricted free agents, and the Hawks wasted little time signing Forsberg and Jurco. The Hawks also qualified RFAs Dennis Rasmussen, Erik Gustafsson and Ville Pokka.

Forsberg was acquired Friday in the blockbuster Artemi Panarin-for-Brandon Saad trade. Jurco was picked up in February for a third-round pick. The Hawks still believe Jurco can have a Richard Panik-like break through after four disappointing partial seasons in the NHL. He had one goal and no assists in 13 games with the Hawks last season.

Forsberg has played in just 10 NHL games, but general manager Stan Bowman said on Friday that the 24-year-old will back up Corey Crawford.