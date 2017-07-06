Blackhawks sign Czech defenseman Jan Rutta to one-year deal

The Blackhawks have bolstered their blue line by signing Czech defenseman Jan Rutta to a one-year contract, a source confirmed Wednesday. Rutta is the third Czech import the Hawks have signed recently, following defenseman Michal Kempny last year and forward David Kampf last month.

The 6-3 Rutta, who turns 27 next month, fills a need as a right-handed shot, and had eight goals and 24 assists in 46 games for Pirati Chomutov of the Czech Extraliga, the top league in the Czech Republic. He and Kampf were teammates for the past three seasons.

The Hawks need the help on defense, with Johnny Oduya gone and Brian Campbell unlikely to return. It’s also possible the Hawks lose Trevor van Riemsdyk to Vegas in the expansion draft. Van Riemsdyk also could be traded elsewhere before the draft to ensure the Hawks don’t lose him for no return, or he could be traded to Vegas to ensure the Golden Knights take Marcus Kruger and his $3.08-million cap hit off the Hawks’ books.

It’s also expected that the Hawks will name 16-year NHL veteran and former Joel Quenneville teammate Ulf Samuelsson an assistant coach in the coming days. Samuelsson will replace the fired Mike Kitchen. Samuelsson was the head coach of the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers last season, after eight seasons as an assistant with the Coyotes and Rangers.