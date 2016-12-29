Blackhawks snap skid with third-period rally against Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Joel Quenneville always says he never worries about his team’s offense, that the goals will always come eventually. It’s a common refrain around the Blackhawks.

“Nobody’s worried in this room about our offense,” Corey Crawford said earlier in the week. “It’s a long season. There’s games where it just doesn’t go in. It’s fine. Our guys are going to score goals.”

Well, Crawford did what he could to help on Thursday night. A crafty veteran move by Crawford drew a penalty midway through the second period, which led to a Jonathan Toews power-play goal and an eventual 3-2 Hawks victory Thursday night in Nashville. The comeback victory ended a three-game losing skid for the Hawks.

It wasn’t the prettiest win — once again, the Hawks were badly outshot in the first period, and mustered precious little offense until the third period. But it kept them in first place in the Central Division ahead of the streaking Minnesota Wild.

Jonathan Toews (left), Artemi Panarin and Duncan Keith celebrate Artem Anisimov's power-play goal in the first period Thursday night. (AP Photo)

Trailing 2-1 in the third period after Mike Fisher’s power-play goal, Crawford drew a penalty — and the Bridgestone Arena fans’ ire — when he sneakily stuck out his left leg as Craig Smith came across the crease, drawing contact and a tripping penalty. On the ensuing power play, Toews deflected a Brent Seabrook shot past Pekka Rinne to tie the game 2-2.

Less than four minutes later, at 14:48 of the third, Patrick Kane fired a shot past Rinne for his 11th goal and the 700th point of his career. It stood as the game-winner.

With Brian Campbell out and goals hard to come by lately, Quenneville offered a new power-play look. Rather than have Seabrook and Duncan Keith at the points in a traditional power-play setup, the top unit went with a 1-3-1 formation, with Keith up high, Artemi Panarin, Toews and Kane across, and Artem Anisimov posting up in front of Rinne. The move paid instant dividends, as Anisimov deflected a Keith shot past Rinne for a 1-0 Hawks lead at 13:19 of the first.

The lead was short-lived, however, as the Predators got it back 35 seconds later. After Ryan Johansen saved a Dennis Rasmussen clearing attempt, he passed over to Filip Forsberg who fired the puck past Crawford for the equalizer.

The second period saw both teams camp out in the offensive zone for extended periods of time, but neither team could cash in. Nashville had five quick shots on goal early, and then had nearly two full minutes in the Hawks zone without putting a puck on net. Later in the period, Patrick Kane had consecutive shifts that lasted nearly two minutes each, but the best scoring opportunity was a whiffed Michal Rozsival one-timer in the slot.

Mike Fisher snuck behind Keith and knocked in a nice cross-ice pass from Mathias Ekholm for a power-play goal and a 2-1 Nashville lead at 6:13 of the third period. Then Crawford did his best Dave Bolland impression, and the comeback was on.



