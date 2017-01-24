Blackhawks squander third-period lead in loss to Lightning

A trendy pick to win the Stanley Cup before the season, the Tampa Bay Lightning entered Tuesday’s game at the United Center in dead last in the Eastern Conference, having plummeted from contention since Steven Stamkos tore the meniscus in his right knee on Nov. 15.

But on this night, the Lightning looked like the 2015 version that gave the Blackhawks all it could handle in the Stanley Cup Final. And in a fast-paced affair loaded with scoring chances at either end, Tampa Bay scored three third-period goals to beat the Hawks 5-2. It’s the first time in three seasons the Hawks failed to get at least a point when leading after two periods. They had been 78-0-5 in the regular season in such situations since the start of the 2014-15 season.

On the plus side for the Hawks, Jonathan Toews is starting to look like his old self again. After his four-point night against Vancouver on Sunday, Toews had a goal and an assist, and was all over the ice — crashing the net, creating chances and even yapping at a ref after a non-call. And a resurgent Toews — just in time for the All-Star game on Sunday — would mean far more to the Hawks than two points in mid-January ever could.

Toews got the Hawks on the board midway through the first period when he finished a give-and-go with Richard Panik by going to the net and redirecting Panik’s pass past Andrei Vasilevskiy. Brian Boyle tied it at 18:35 of the first when he managed to split Duncan Keith and Niklas Hjalmarsson and beat Corey Crawford, who looked sharp until the third-period collapse.

Artemi Panarin fed Duncan Keith for a blast from the point that beat Vasilevskiy at 1:26 of the second. Toews had the secondary assist on the goal, giving him a point on six straight Hawks goals dating back to Sunday. But the Lightning struck back early in the third, as Nikita Nesterov scored off a Boyle faceoff win against Toews to tie it at 2-2.

But moments after Nick Schmaltz drew iron with a potential go-ahead goal, Tyler Johnson scored twice in 30 seconds — both off Alex Killorn feeds — at 6:14 and 6:44 to stun the crowd into silence. Nikita Kucherov added an empty-netter.

Kruger activated

With Dennis Rasmussen battling an illness, Marcus Kruger was activated from injured reserve Tuesday. But Rasmussen wound up playing, and Kruger remained out of the lineup. Kruger hasn’t played since injuring his hand on Dec. 30 at Carolina. He could return Thursday against Winnipeg.

That’s Rich

Lightning coach Jon Cooper was at a Chicago restaurant with his wife on Monday night when a waiter brought over two “adult beverages” from a nearby patron. It was Hawks winger Richard Panik, who played for Cooper with the Lightning and the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch. Panik had eight goals and 14 assists in 75 games over two seasons with the Lightning, but Cooper isn’t surprised by his breakout season this year.

“The biggest thing for Richard is he’s learned how to be a pro,” Cooper said. “He’s got the size, strength, speed and skill. It just took him a little bit longer than some other guys. He’s an electrifying player and he can just do some things with the puck I haven’t seen other guys be able to do. … I’m really happy for him. He deserves this.”

Email: mlazerus@suntimes.com

Twitter: @marklazerus