Blackhawks struggle with cap and the loss of Hossa

Marian Hossa has won three Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks. (AP Photo)

At the end of last season, it appeared that Marian Hossa would be back for the 2017-18 season.

But Blackhawks were forced to put the three-time Stanley Cup champion on longterm injury reserve Wednesday after Hossa announced he had a skin condition that is irritated by his hockey gear.

Head coach Joel Quenneville said the team tried a myriad of ways to help Hossa with his condition.

“The number would probably stagger you. It was a constant thing,” Quenneville said.

The loss of Hossa is a big hit for the team on the ice and is complicating things off the ice as well.

On the ice, the Blackhawks are losing a seasoned veteran and leader, who will be hard to replace. Hossa has recorded 525 goals and 609 assists in 1,309 games. And last season, he had 26 goals and 19 assists.

“We don’t want to say we’re gonna go look for a Marian Hossa,” Quenneville said. “I don’t think you’re going to find him, unfortunately.”

Off the ice, the team is working on figuring out its cap woes, which general manager Stan Bowman said is more complicated than people understand.

“It’s not as simple as people might think that we have the ability to simply replace Marian with another player,” Bowman said.

The Blackhawks have a projected cap hit of $79,695,628, according to Cap Friendly, which leave the team in the red for cap space.

As expected Trevor van Riemsdyk was picked up by the Vegas Golden Knights Wednesday at the NHL Expansion Draft, but that didn’t lift much relief to the team’s cap woes.

“There’s certainly not as much [cap] room as people think,” Bowman said.