Blackhawks stun Avalanche with 3 goals in 34 seconds, win 6-3

Holy Bill Mosienko, the Blackhawks are hot.

The Hawks have pulled off some improbable feats in the Joel Quenneville era, but they almost outdid themselves with this one. Trailing the last-place, worst-in-the-NHL Colorado Avalanche by two goals in the third period in a dreary performance, the Hawks responded with three goals in a 34-second span and four goals in 3:02 for a stunning 6-3 victory at the United Center.

Jonathan Toews scored the first and last goals of the flurry and Richard Panik and Artemi Panarin also scored as the Hawks (47-20-5) won for the 17th time in their last 20 games to take a seven-point lead over the fading Minnesota Wild, who lost 5-4 to the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday.

Though the Hawks came in as the hottest team in the NHL and the Avalanche came in as the worst team in the league by 18 points — just 1-16-1 on the road since beating the Hawks at the United Center in December — it was a stunning result. The Hawks trailed 3-1 with less than 10 minutes left in regulation and appeared headed for a listless loss when they took advantage of an apparent replay-review break to open the floodgates.

Avalanche forward Sven Andrighetto battles the Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews in the first period. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Toews scored in front of the net on a deflection of a Duncan Keith shot from the point at 10:17 of the third period. The play was challenged by the Avalanche for offsides, and replays seemed to clearly indicate that Toews indeed was offside prior to the puck entering the Hawks’ offensive zone. But officials ruled it a good goal.

Panik scored on a rebound of a Brent

Seabrook shot 17 seconds lafter to tie the game 3-3. Panarin gave the Hawks the lead 17 seconds after that with a shot that was deflected by Avalanche goaltender Jeremy Smith and went in the goal off Smith’s back at 10:51.

As the crowd was still buzzing over three goals in a 34-second span — nearly as impressive as Mosienko’s historic hat trick, when he scored three goals in 21 seconds in 1952 — Toews beat Smith with a wrist shot to give the Hawks a 5-3 lead at 13:19. Marcus Kruger added an empty-net goal to account for the final score.

The Hawks looked like they were going to take control from the start when Patrick Kane scored off a nice feed from Panarin to give the Hawks a 1-0 lead just 4:33 into the game. It was Kane’s 32nd goal and 78th point. Rookie Nick Schmaltz also assisted on the goal — his 15th assist and 21st point.

But the Hawks struggled from there and the Avs took advantage. Mikhail Grigorenko on a rebound and then beat Scott Darling from the left circle to give the Avalanche a 2-1 lead in the first period. Sven Andrighetto scored at 16:24 of the second period to give the Avalanche a 3-1 lead.