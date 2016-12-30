Blackhawks stymied by Cam Ward in loss to Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — Any momentum the Blackhawks might have gained from Thursday night’s spirited comeback victory over the Nashville Predators didn’t make the late-night trip to North Carolina, as they lost 3-2 to the Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Friday night.

The Hawks now limp into Monday’s Winter Classic having lost four of their last five games, and perhaps without two of their top defensive forwards. Marian Hossa missed his fourth straight game with an upper-body injury, and Marcus Kruger left Friday’s game in the second period and didn’t return.

The Hawks jumped out to a 1-0 lead on Michal Kempny’s first NHL goal, a blistering slap shot at 6:36 of the first period. But it was actually another slow start in a season full of them. The Hawks trailed 2-1 after the first period on rebound goals by Elias Lindholm and Lee Stempniak (off a Teuvo Teravainen shot) 65 seconds apart shortly after the Kempny goal. The Hurricanes were flying, and led 14-5 in shots midway through the first period.

The Hawks took over play in the second, but couldn’t solve Carolina goalie Cam Ward, who made big stops on Andrew Desjardins and Trevor van Riemsdyk in succession off the rush, then Richard Panik and Duncan Keith, then Vinnie Hinostroza. Ward made 10 saves in the second, and many of them were high-danger chances. Carolina made it 3-1 early in the third period when a Patrick Kane turnover led directly to a Jay McClement one-timer all alone in the slot. But the Hawks made it a game again when Jonathan Toews (two assists) banked a shot off Hinostroza and in at 4:49. Ward made several more big stops down the stretch to hold off the Hawks’ last-gasp push.

