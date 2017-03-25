Blackhawks suffer worst loss in more than five years

SUNRISE, Fla. — It was every bit as bad as it looks.

The Blackhawks, the top team in the Western Conference and a team striving for the Presidents’ Trophy, lost 7-0 Saturday night to the Florida Panthers, a team that’s out of the playoff picture and just playing out the string.

And there was plenty of blame to go around.

Ryan Hartman earned a lengthy benching after an ill-advised double-minor opened the floodgates for Florida, and Marcus Kruger sat for a while, too, after taking two penalties of his own. The Hawks took five penalties in the second period alone, including a roughing minor for Patrick Kane, who dropped the gloves and came perilously close to his first official NHL fight in a scrap with Jussi Jokinen. The power play was awful, with just three shots on three chances, Corey Crawford was yanked after giving up four goals on 25 shots, and Scott Darling promptly allowed three more goals on the first five shots he faced. Jonathan Toews and Kane combined for zero shots on goal through the first two periods.

Ryan Hartman falls over the pads of Florida goaltender James Reimer on Saturday night in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo)

It was the Hawks’ worst loss since a 9-2 drubbing in Edmonton on Nov. 19, 2011, and their first 7-0 loss since Feb. 14, 2001, against San Jose. It was also their second straight faceplant in South Florida, after losing 4-0 here last season.

In the grand scheme of things, it won’t mean much, as the Hawks are comfortably ahead in both the conference and the division. But there are surely some alarm bells ringing after they fell behind 3-1 to Colorado before rallying for a win last week, and 4-1 to the Canucks before salvaging a point.

After a disjointed first period ended up 0-0, the Panthers poured in three second-period goals, with Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau each posting a goal and two assists. Barkov scored from the left circle just 17 seconds into the period, and Huberdeau scored from the right circle during a 5-on-3 power play with Hartman and Kruger in the box. Jonathan Marchessault made it 3-0 at 11:40 of the second, just two seconds after Kruger’s penalty ended.

The bottom fell out completely in the third period, with Florida scoring four times in the first 12 minutes. Marchessault made it 4-0 at 4:59 of the third, prompting Joel Quenneville to replace Crawford with Darling. Marchessault capped a hat trick with another goal at 7:13, making it 5-0, Nick Bjugstad made it 6-0 40 seconds later, and Reilly Smith made it 7-0 at 11:45.

