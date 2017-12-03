Blackhawks throw Yale product John Hayden into forward mix

The Blackhawks’ already crowded forward situation just got even more interesting.

John Hayden, fresh off his senior season at Yale, signed a two-year contract that runs through next season, and will join the Hawks on Monday. The 22-year-old 2013 third-round pick will get a chance to play, and if he proves worthy, he’ll be eligible for the playoffs, as well.

Hayden was eighth in the nation with 21 goals in 33 games as a senior at Yale. In his four years with the Bulldogs, he had 50 goals and 41 assists in 127 games. At 6-3, 210 pounds, he brings a physical element, too.

“We’ve seen him a lot in prospect camps, development camps,” Joel Quenneville said. “He’s a hard-working type of guy, one of those guys along the wall, in front of the net, has some physicality to his game, greasiness at the net. Looking forward to seeing how he handles it up here and how he fits in. He gives us some size and aggressiveness.”

John Hayden was a third-round pick of the Blackhawks in 2013. (Getty Images)

Because of his age, Hayden’s entry-level contract could only be for two years. The Hawks are taking a risk by burning one of those years this late in the season, but it likely was a compromise they had to make to prevent Hayden from pursuing free agency in the offseason, as former first-round pick Kevin Hayes did two summers ago.

Hayden’s arrival gives the Hawks 15 forwards on the active roster.

“He can play for us in the playoffs,” Quenneville said. “He’s a candidate to play, and we’ll see.”

Round number

Patrick Kane reached the 30-goal plateau for the second straight season, and the third time in his career, with his first-period goal.

“I don’t think you ever want to put a number in your mind, but it’s nice to reach those milestones, whether it’s 20 or 30,” Kane said. “After that, you keep trying to get as high as you can. That’s the goal, to play the right way, keep creating scoring chances and hopefully by the end of the year, the numbers are there.”

Darling close

Quenneville said backup goaltender Scott Darling (upper-body injury) is “real close” to returning and will join the Hawks’ on their three-game swing through Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto. Quenneville said he’s a little ahead of the initial three-week timetable, which had him coming back late next week.

Hanzal sits

Martin Hanzal, the Wild’s big trade-deadline acquisition, didn’t play Sunday because of an illness. But if the Wild and Hawks end up facing each other in the second round of the playoffs, he’ll play a big role. The teams that have given the Hawks the most trouble in the postseason over the years are deep down the middle, and adding Hanzal to Mikko Koivu, Eric Staal and Erik Haula makes the Wild awfully tough at center.

“They have some big centers, they’re good in the faceoff circle, and their centers can play in all situations,” Quenneville said. “So they have some depth in the middle and they have depth in their lineup, four lines that can skate and make plays.”

The Hawks had some interest in Hanzal, but weren’t willing to pay the premium the Wild did, including a first-round pick this year, a second-rounder in 2018 and a conditional fourth-rounder in 2019.

“We’re glad they don’t have him,” Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said. “Whether they were going after him or not, I don’t have any idea. Our team was rolling along pretty good as it was, and I think we’re going to continue. [But] I think we’re a better team with him in the lineup, that’s for sure.”

Roster report

Tomas Jurco was a healthy scratch for the first time since the Hawks acquired him before the trade deadline. Dennis Rasmussen was a healthy scratch for the fourth straight game. Michal Rozsival and Michal Kempny also were scratches, as Niklas Hjalmarsson and Johnny Oduya returned to the lineup.

