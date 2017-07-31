Blackhawks to lead NHL in national TV appearances for 2017-18

No NHL team will be featured on national television next season than the Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks announced their national television schedule for the upcoming 2017-18 season and the Hawks lead all clubs with 17 total appearances on NBC and NBCSN — nine times exclusively on NBC and eight on NBCSC, which also will be broadcast on CSN or WGN.

The Blackhawks’ first nationally televised game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10 when they play at Montreal on NBCSN. The full television schedule will be announced at a later date.

The full Blackhawks national television schedule: