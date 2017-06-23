Blackhawks trade Niklas Hjalmarsson to Coyotes in draft-day shocker

CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 22: Niklas Hjalmarsson #4 of the Chicago Blackhawks looks to pass against the Vancouver Canucks at the United Center on January 22, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Blackhawks defeated the Canucks 4-2. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Kicking off the NHL Draft they are hosting, the Blackhawks pulled off a shocker Friday morning, trading defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson to the Ariz0na Coyotes for defensemen Connor Murphy and Laurent Dauphin.

“Niklas’ contributions to the three Stanley Cup championship teams are well known but his dependability as a teammate, selfless attitude and the way he represented the Chicago Blackhawks on and off the ice are what made him such a beloved member of the organization,” Hawks general manager Stan Bowman said in a release. “He made his debut in Chicago in 2008 and quietly established himself as one of the toughest competitors in franchise history. We wish he and his family continued success.”

Hjalmarsson, 30, has played his entire 10-year career in Chicago and was a member of three Stanley Cup-champion teams (2010, 2013 and 2015). In 623 career games, he has scored 23 goals and added 120 assists. Last season, Hjalmarsson appeared in 73 games and scored 18 points (5 goals and 13 assists). He holds the franchise record for most playoff games played by a defenseman (128) and has two career goals and 26 assists in postseason play.

Murphy, 24, recently completed his fourth season in the NHL— all as a member of the Coyotes. Last season, he had two goals and a career-high 15 assists in 77 games.

Dauphin, 22, has played 32 career games in the NHL over the last two seasons with Arizona, scoring three goals and one assist. Last season, he split time between Arizona and the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League. With the Coyotes, he scored two goals and recorded an assist in 24 games and had 28 points (17 goals and 11 assists) in 38 games with the Roadrunners.